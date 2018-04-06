  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 6 April, 2018
Sharks show their teeth again, but fall to dramatic 85th minute Hurricanes try

Beauden Barrett’s absence was felt, but replacement 10 Ihaia West came up with the winning score in the end.

By AFP Friday 6 Apr 2018, 12:48 PM
1 hour ago 1,760 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3943997

IT TOOK MORE than 85 minutes, but the Hurricanes snatched a 38-37 victory over the Sharks in Napier this morning, denying the South Africans back-to-back Super Rugby wins in New Zealand.

The Sharks were up 37-31 with 90 seconds to go and appeared poised for victory, but the Hurricanes maintained possession to force the space for Ngani Laumape’s try make it 36-37 and give Ihaia West the chance to kick the winner.

Source: SANZAAR/YouTube

It capped a pulsating match in which the lead changed five times as both teams left nothing in the tank and notched four tries apiece, with braces for Hurricanes centre Laumape and Sharks winger Lukhanyo Am.

“That was bloody tough: they’re a quality outfit and we made it really hard on ourselves at times,” said Hurricanes skipper Brad Shields.

That last six minutes, I’m really proud of the way we stayed composed and patient. We knew we had to chase the game at the end and we left it a bit late.”

The Sharks showed the same flair displayed in last week’s 63-40 win over the Auckland Blues but conceded 15 penalties.

Four of the infringements came after the 80-minute siren, allowing the Hurricanes to keep possession and set up Laumape’s match-winner on the right wing.

Ngani Laumape celebrates scoring a late try to win his team the game with teammates Source: Photosport/Corena Hodgson/INPHO

“I’m disappointed and I don’t know how the rest of the guys feel,” said Sharks captain Ruan Botha.

“A few of the calls didn’t go our way but hats off to the Hurricanes, they stuck in right to the end and got a victory.”

A helter-skelter first-half began with a Sharks penalty before Jordie Barrett scored the opening try for the Hurricanes after a terrific flick from Laumape.

Jordie Barrett Source: Photosport/Corena Hodgson/INPHO

Laumape followed up his first five-pointer when Ihaia West put him through with a tricky no-look pass.

But two tries in four minutes to Am and Louis Schreuder gave the Sharks the lead, only for the Hurricanes to regain it when Vince Aso gathered a kick and beat Sibusiso Nkosi in a race to the line.

A Sharks penalty and Am’s second try, the result of quality passing in the build-up, put the Sharks up 27-19 at half time.

The furious pace slowed after the restart as the home team twice narrowed the gap to two points with penalty kicks.

Tyler Paul’s 73rd minute try, set up by a searing run from fullback Curwin Bosch, appeared to have opened a decisive lead for the Sharks until the late siege paved the way for Laumape to swing the game for the ‘Canes.

