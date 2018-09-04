This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 4 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roger Federer: I struggled to breathe in shock US Open loss

The 37-year-old five-time champion laboured to his earliest loss at the tournament in five years.

By AFP Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 11:57 AM
6 hours ago 3,727 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4217737
Roger Federer (SWI) plays his fourth round match at the 2018 US Open.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA
Roger Federer (SWI) plays his fourth round match at the 2018 US Open.
Roger Federer (SWI) plays his fourth round match at the 2018 US Open.
Image: Dubreuil Corinne/ABACA

ROGER FEDERER REVEALED he struggled to breathe during his shock 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to world number 55 John Millman at the US Open on Monday.

The 37-year-old five-time champion laboured to his earliest loss at the tournament in five years with his challenge sinking in the crushing humidity on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I just thought it was very hot tonight. Was just one of those nights where I guess I felt I couldn’t get air. There was no circulation at all,” said 20-time major winner Federer who was bidding to clinch the US Open for the first time in a decade.

“I just struggled in the conditions. It’s one of the first times it’s happened to me.

“It’s uncomfortable. Clearly just kept on sweating more and more and more and more as the match goes on. You lose energy as it goes by.

“But John was able to deal with it better. He maybe comes from one of the most humid places on earth, Brisbane!”

It was Federer’s first loss against a player outside the top 50 in 41 meetings at the US Open.

He finished with 77 unforced errors and 10 double faults but had a host of chances to take wrap up matters in straight sets, squandering set points in the second and third sets.

He had also been a break to the good at 4-2 in the fourth but the errors just kept piling up.

Monday’s result meant there would be no quarter-final showdown with old rival Novak Djokovic who will now face Millman instead on Wednesday.

“I knew I was in for a tough one. Maybe when you feel like that, as well, you start missing chances, and I had those,” said the Swiss.

“That was disappointing. I was just happy that the match was over.”

Federer believes the decision to build a roof on Arthur Ashe Stadium contributed to his problems.

The roof was open Monday, but the space above the cavernous arena has been reduced by the wings which help support the structure.

I do believe since the roof is on that there is no air circulation in the stadium. I think just that makes it a totally different US Open,” said the world number two.

“Plus conditions maybe were playing slower this year on top of it. You have soaking wet pants, soaking wet everything.

“It was just tough. I thought John played a great match in difficult conditions.”

Federer said he did not regret his decision to invite Millman to come and train with him after the Australian had suffered a first round loss at Roland Garros.

The pair spent a few days on court before the Wimbledon warm-up event at Stuttgart.

I didn’t know he had a girlfriend in Stuttgart. Just Severin (Luthi — his coach) asked him. He was like, Yeah, absolutely, I’m ready to come. We had a great few days, a good time together.”

Federer said he admired Millman’s fighting spirit, forged from suffering a series of injuries in his career.

He has undergone two surgeries on his shoulder and one on his groin.

As a result of his injury toils, his ranking slumped to 1,101 in August 2014 but recovered to 71 just 12 months later.

After a groin operation, Millman was slipping again with his ranking at 235 in August last year.

“I love his intensity,” said Federer.

“He reminds me of David Ferrer and those other guys that I admire a lot when I see them, when I see how they train, the passion they have for the game.

“He’s got a positive demeanour about himself on and off the court.”

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry
    FOOTBALL
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    Painful Spurs defending not worthy of title contenders, says unhappy Pochettino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Berbatov: Man City wanted me, I told my agent, âF*ck off, weâre going to Man Unitedâ
    Berbatov: Man City wanted me, I told my agent, ‘F*ck off, we’re going to Man United’
    'Ed Woodward won 2-0': Mourinho dedicates win to United executive after plane protest
    Lukaku double secures much-needed win for Mourinho's Man United at Burnley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie