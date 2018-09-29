This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It ups the ante': Henderson relishing showdown with Ireland team-mate Beirne

After sitting out Ulster’s trip to South Africa, the second row is raring to go again at Thomond Park this evening.

By Adam McKendry Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 8:15 AM
57 minutes ago 884 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4260424
Henderson is back in the Ulster team for tonight's inter-pro.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Henderson is back in the Ulster team for tonight's inter-pro.
Henderson is back in the Ulster team for tonight's inter-pro.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT’S NOT FUN being on the sidelines, particularly when you’re not injured.

So it was for Iain Henderson for the last two weeks, placed on the sidelines to align with IRFU player management guidelines, a whole hemisphere away from his Ulster team-mates as they brought back seven points from South Africa.

“Seeing the boys playing, and even just the craic that they were having out there in South Africa, I would have loved to be with them,” he says, with more than a twinge of sadness.

It’s all part of a bigger picture, of course, with the World Cup just starting to poke its head over the horizon and with a mouthwatering clash against the All Blacks even sooner in November.

Keeping their players fit and ready to go is paramount to the IRFU, as you would expect, with eyes firmly on the long-term plan as opposed to potential short-term problems.

Every Ireland player has had to go through it at the start of the season, the lock perhaps just got unlucky that Ulster’s two-week tour came in that period. Instead, he busied himself getting ready for two exams and preparing to move house.

Still, it didn’t fully take his mind off on-field matters.

“It’s always frustrating watching your team play,” the Ireland star admits. “If they’re not playing well, you want to be helping. If they are playing well, you want to be part of it.

“I’ve never watched Ulster and thought to myself I’m glad I’m sat here and not out there.

“You have to put a bit of faith in the system, faith in the people that are making the plans. That’s how you’re going to play your best rugby. I’ve had a few weeks off there, there’ll be more after the international window and it’s all to ensure that we play the best rugby that we can and help Ulster as best we can.

“There’s times I’m sure when your average Kingspan Stadium goer just wants to see the first XV every weekend. I don’t blame them, I’d want the same if I was going.

“The reality is that it’s not possible with the amount of games there are over the next 14 months. Objectively I can look at it and understand.”

And of the World Cup? Sure, it’s still all those 14 months away, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t any excitement over it, particularly now the All Blacks look vulnerable after that Springboks loss.

Iain Henderson Source: Stephen Hamilton/INPHO

With Ireland having gotten that monkey off their backs as well, and the potential of inflicting another defeat on them in Dublin during the autumn, there’s renewed belief that this could be the tournament Ireland finally make it into at least the last four — and , dare we say it, maybe further.

“The last World Cup was unbelievable, it was a new experience for me. I was still relatively new into the squad and enjoying the atmosphere at the games, in the cities,” Henderson says.

“From what I’ve heard, each World Cup is completely different, has a different vibe, it’ll be a whole different culture that we’re in even though you still have the avid rugby fans coming from each corner of the earth. I’m really excited.

“For ourselves, I think beating the All Blacks is something that as a country, it was a hurdle that we hadn’t overcome. We’re not going in now saying that there’s a team that we haven’t beaten before.

“Realistically if we want to win it, you have to beat them at some stage. Realistically that’s something that’s ahead of us. We’ve shown over the last three years that we can beat any side in the world.

“The pressure is heaped on us in terms of the expectation from home, Argentina are getting better, South Africa have probably had a few disappointing seasons but I’m sure they’ll be ramping things up, there’s a lot of contenders.”

Back with Ulster, meanwhile, it’s been a good start to the season for Henderson and his team-mates. Unbeaten through four, seven points from two games in South Africa and a new young core of players to get excited about, things look on the up.

New signings Will Addison and Billy Burns have been big hits so far, Marcell Coetzee is a man on a mission and the likes of Angus Curtis, Angus Kernohan, Eric O’Sullivan and Tom O’Toole have fans drooling over their potential. 

And yet the spectre of last season still hangs around in the background no matter how hard Ulster try to get rid of it. Changes have happened on and off the pitch, but the struggles of an ill-fated campaign are still there.

“We maybe don’t have a chip on our shoulder but we feel we have a point to prove to change a few people’s minds to ensure that we rectify their opinions of Ulster, which is probably something we’ve tried to prove this year,” Henderson explains.

Iain Henderson Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Everyone at Ulster is always fully aware what bad mouthing is done about us. The media and social media is something that is talked about a lot, and the way we are thought of in that, that’s definitely something you can’t really ignore nowadays, it is so vivid and it’s there — people can reach you on such a personal level.

“That’s something that will affect people, and I think most sportspeople do try to use that in a positive way as far as possible.”

So what this season would signify that Ulster have moved on from last season’s disappointments?

“I said it last year, and I’m pretty sure I said it the year before, it’d be pretty spectacular if one team would be able to turn what was such a bad season into a winning season,” believes Henderson.

“It’s not a process that’s going to happen overnight, we’re not going to change into a European Cup-winning side overnight, to say we’re going to win the European Cup this year is completely ridiculous.

“It’s all about improving on last season and ensuring we’re taking forward steps so that we can look at our previous performances, like the last quarter of last season, and say are we making positives steps forward, are we progressing as a team, what didn’t we do right then and are we doing it better now to get better again?

“Since the start of the season we’ve been doing that, and I’m very happy with how the season has begun for Ulster, and if we can continue to build on that and keep getting better, I wouldn’t like to measure it in terms of success — semi-finals, finals, cups — but as long as we can continue to honestly admit to ourselves we’re getting better then I’m happy with that.”

This week Henderson will return to the pitch, only it’s not exactly a small week for Ulster, with a trip to Thomond Park to take on Munster — especially a wounded Munster — not exactly one of the favoured fixtures on the calendar.

Limerick hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Ulster, with a win in 2014 their last triumph in Ireland’s southernmost province, and with a severely depleted squad making the journey, there’s already doubts this will go much better.

Munster may have plenty of questions hanging over them after their last two results away from home against the Glasgow Warriors and Cardiff Blues, but all signs point to a home win today. Not that that has brought Henderson down.

“I’m really excited coming back for the derbies, especially this one, it’s fantastic,” he says, clearly ready for the much-anticipated personal battle between himself and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

“I think we always relish playing these games against our provincial and international team-mates, so everyone’s really excited for it. I’m sure the Munster guys are looking to get back on the pitch after last weekend and prove what they can do, more effectively than last weekend.

“Inter-pro games always have a lot more edge and expectation on them, they almost feel like play-off games and I suppose that’s why they are more intense and there seems like there’s more on the line for them.

“On top of that, people are vying for national places and trying to put their hands up, so that ups the ante as well — it’s a combination of all those factors that make for such intense games.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Theresa May throws 'full support' behind joint Irish-British World Cup bid for 2030
    Theresa May throws 'full support' behind joint Irish-British World Cup bid for 2030
    Champions Munich stunned as high-flying Hertha Berlin cause upset
    'At night I couldn't sleep' - Tottenham star Son admits he was 'very nervous' at Asian Games
    TIGER WOODS
    Furyk denies Woods suffering with back injury
    Furyk denies Woods suffering with back injury
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    A goal that sums up the man â Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    A goal that sums up the man — Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    Guardiola warns Mendy as French defender arrives late after attending Joshua title fight
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    BOXING
    Seventh-round stoppage sees Smith stops Groves in emphatic style to secure WBA super-middleweight title
    Seventh-round stoppage sees Smith stops Groves in emphatic style to secure WBA super-middleweight title
    Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury
    Billy Joe Saunders tests positive for banned stimulant but 'licenced to box' in Boston next month

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie