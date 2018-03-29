  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 29 March, 2018
The Cubs hit the very first pitch of the new baseball season for a home run

Ian Happ, come on down…

By Business Insider Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 6:42 PM
55 minutes ago 800 Views 1 Comment
screenshot2018-03-29at124912pm

BASEBALL FANS AROUND the world were excited about Opening Day 2018, but itâ€™s likely that no one was more prepared than Chicago Cubs center fielder Ian Happ.

With the Cubs facing off against the Miami Marlins in Florida in the first game of Opening Day, Happ led off for the Cubs and was thus the first batter of the 2018 MLB season. He would not waste the opportunity.

Facing down Marlins pitcher Jose Urena, Happ swung at the first pitch he saw and sent it out of the park for the first home run of the year.

It was the 25th home run of Happâ€™s career and would be the start of the Cubs offensive outburst, with Chicago scoring two more runs before the end of the first to give Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester a 3-0 lead before he even took the mound. Urena would need 36 pitches to get through the inning.

Itâ€™s quite a way to start the year â€” last year, baseball saw so many home runs that some began to suspect the balls were juiced. Now, just minutes into the 2018 season, weâ€™re already counting towards breaking the record set last year.

Baseball is back!

â€“ Tyler Lauletta, Business Insider

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

