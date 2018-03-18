  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Four goals in 21 minutes - Inter captain Icardi shows why he is one of Europe's elite strikers

Mauro Icardi scored four goals against former club Sampdoria on Sunday afternoon to bring Inter back into a Champions League spot.

By AFP Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 3:13 PM
29 minutes ago 885 Views 4 Comments
Inter striker Mauro Icardi.
Image: Nicolò Campo
Image: Nicolò Campo

INTER MILAN CAPTAIN Mauro Icardi scored four goals in the space of 21 minutes to break through the 100-goal mark in Serie A as his side returned to the top four with a 5-0 rout of Sampdoria on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Argentina international, who had been sidelined for a month with injury, broke the century after scoring his first goals since January, with his four goal haul coming against his former club.

Icardi scored a hat-trick in the space of 13 minutes, before adding a fourth after the interval, with Sunday’s exploits meaning he now has 103 goals in Serie A .

“I really wanted to reach 100 goals and then I just kept going,” said Icardi.

“It was a fine performance from the whole team and we got three very important points, which are more important than the goals.”

After holding title-chasing Napoli to a goalless draw, Luciano Spalletti’s side showed they were back in the race for a Champions League spot.

But Lazio could move back into fourth place, the final spot for elite European football next season, when they host Bologna later on Sunday.

“It was very important to get points,” said Icardi.

“We showed a lot of sacrifice and team spirit to get a draw against Napoli, but with this win we can rest over the break and prepare to begin again with the right attitude.”

Ivan Perisic headed in the first after 26 minutes in Genoa before Icardi stole the show, slotting in a penalty for a century of Serie A goals after half an hour.

Just a minute later he grabbed a second with a back-heel kick which caught Sampdoria goalkeeper Viviano off guard and added a third just before half-time.

The fourth goal came after the restart, bouncing off the ground to fly over a helpless Viviano.

Despite missing four games through injury this season, he has scored 22 goals in the Italian league.

Sampdoria — who were beaten 4-1 by Crotone last week — are in seventh place just outside the European places.

Napoli meanwhile will bid to close the gap on leaders Juventus later Sunday when they host Genoa.

The champions’ march towards a seventh consecutive Serie A championship was stalled on Saturday by a goalless draw at struggling SPAL that kept the suspense alive.

© – AFP, 2018

