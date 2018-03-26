  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Iceland announce diplomatic boycott of 2018 World Cup in Russia

The news comes following the poisoning of a former double agent in Britain.

By AFP Monday 26 Mar 2018, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 7,848 Views 11 Comments
http://the42.ie/3925336
The Iceland team line out for a photo (file pic).
Image: Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire
The Iceland team line out for a photo (file pic).
The Iceland team line out for a photo (file pic).
Image: Allan Hamilton/Icon Sportswire

Updated at 21.10

ICELAND ANNOUNCED ON Monday it will stage a diplomatic boycott of the football World Cup in Russia over the poisoning of a former double agent in Britain.

“Among the measures taken by Iceland is the temporary postponement of all high-level bilateral dialogue with the Russian authorities,” the foreign ministry said in a statement said.

“Consequently, Icelandic leaders will not attend the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer,” it said.

The Reykjavik government also exhorted Moscow to provide “clear answers” over the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in southwestern England on March 4.

“The Salisbury attack constitutes a grave violation of international law and threatens security and peace in Europe,” the statement said.

Britain announced in mid-March that British royals and ministers would stay away from the FIFA tournament set for June 14-July 15.

Iceland’s decision came as 16 European Union countries on Monday gave a large number of Russian envoys notice to leave their territory.

The United States, Canada and Ukraine have also announced the expulsion of dozens more  Russian diplomats.

Iceland, a member of NATO but not of the EU, imposed sanctions against Russia along with the EU over the annexation of Crimea.

This year’s World Cup will see Iceland compete for the first time at the highest level.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

US-Canada-Mexico vs Morocco: 2026 Fifa World Cup hosts to be announced in June>

100-cap Cavani hands Giggs his first defeat as Wales boss in China Cup final>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
AUSTRALIA
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
First direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touches down in Heathrow after 17 hours
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
Mignolet wants to stay and fight for place after talks with Klopp about Liverpool future
Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day... but that doesn't mean a move to Man United

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie