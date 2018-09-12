'If we get a €200 million bid we’ll sell him'

NAPOLI HIT-MAN Lorenzo Insigne will not be sold for less than €200m (£178.1m/$232m), club president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed on Tuesday.

The Italy international is a product of the youth system at the Stadio San Paolo and has been a member of the senior squad since 2009, fully establishing himself as one of the most deadly strikers in Serie A over the last few years.

In 256 appearances for Napoli, the 27-year-old has scored 62 goals, most recently helping the team to a runners-up finish in the Italian league in their 2017-18 campaign, behind perennial champions Juventus.

It has been a summer of change in Naples ahead of the new season, with Carlo Ancelotti taking over in the managerial hot seat after the departure of Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea, who returns to manage in Italy after previous spells with AC Milan, Juventus, Parma and Reggina.

The veteran coach will surely be expecting to keep hold of the club’s talismanic forward in the near future and De Laurentiis has spoken out to re-assure the manager and supporters with his latest comments in the media.

He sat down for an interview with Corriere Dello Sport and stated that he has an arrangement in place with Insigne’s agent Mino Riola regarding his market value, as he told reporters: “He has a symbolic release clause.

“[Mino] Raiola and I have decided that if we get a €200m bid we’ll sell him. It’s not a written agreement, but a verbal one. €200m, is that clear?”

Napoli have endured a mixed start to the new Serie A season, picking up hard-fought wins against Lazio and AC Milan before succumbing to a disappointing away defeat at the hands of Sampdoria before the international break.

Insigne has only managed to find the net once so far but he will be expected to deliver the goods once again as the year progresses.

