This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 18 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann

The Atletico star recently admitted he was disappointed not to be nominated for the Best Fifa Men’s Player award.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 6:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,667 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4242838
Antoine Griezmann (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Antoine Griezmann (file pic).
Antoine Griezmann (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

SERGIO RAMOS HAS launched a scathing attack on Antoine Griezmann’s attitude after the French forward said he has his eye on the Ballon d’Or this year and is on a par with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In an interview with AS on Monday, Griezmann admitted he was disappointed not to be nominated for the Best Fifa Men’s Player award and regarding the Ballon d’Or prize, he said: “I have it in my head and there are three months to give everything”.

Asked if he considered himself in the same class as Ronaldo and Messi, the Atletico Madrid player said: “Yes I think so and I know other players are going to come for sure.

“Being at that table is a vision I have but I also know that I can do better.”

Griezmann also teased Ramos after Atletico beat Real Madrid 4-2 to win the UEFA Super Cup in August. The striker posted a picture on social media of Ramos placing a crown upon his head.

When asked about Griezmann’s comments on Tuesday, Ramos said: “Ignorance makes you very bold.

“When I hear this kid talk, I remember players like (Francesco) Totti, Raul, (Gianluigi) Buffon, (Iker) Casillas, (Paolo) Maldini, Xavi or (Andres) Iniesta who have won everything but not a Ballon d’Or.

“Everyone is free to express their opinion but I think he should take the advice of (Diego) Simeone, (Diego) Godin or Koke who represent the values that serve them (Atletico Madrid) well.

“But I have always said that he is a great player and I wish him the best.”

Atletico play Monaco in France on Tuesday in the Champions League while Madrid begin the defence of their title at home to Roma on Wednesday.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are chasing a fourth consecutive European triumph but they will be without Ronaldo, who scored 15 goals in last year’s competition and joined Juventus in the summer.

“He has defined an era at Madrid, broken all the records but he is already in the past,” Ramos said.

We cannot dwell on what he did in the past. The hole he leaves is very big but it has been covered by other players with a lot of ambition and we have a great squad to compete.

“We always have a lot of love for top players but when they are not there, you have to keep going. We wish him the best, as long as he is not playing against us.”

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have both made strong starts to the season in Ronaldo’s absence but some, including Messi, have said Madrid will still be worse off without the Portuguese.

“I respect the opinion of everybody,” Ramos said. “Cris gave us a lot and took away very little. He was very direct, scored a lot of goals.

“Now we have to adapt to another style, we have more possession and another way to hurt our opponents and that is what we have to exploit.”

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ investigating alleged sexual assault on teenager in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assault on teenager in Dublin city centre
    Traffic delays in south Dublin after crash on the Rock Road
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    FOOTBALL
    Italian winger denies racial abuse as Juventus star Costa gets four-match ban over spitting incident
    Italian winger denies racial abuse as Juventus star Costa gets four-match ban over spitting incident
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'Given the false information spread by the media that has affected my image, I'm obliged to explain the truth'
    CRISTIANO RONALDO
    'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann
    'Ignorance makes you very bold' - Ramos' dig at Griezmann
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    Real Madrid more of a team without Ronaldo, says Bale

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie