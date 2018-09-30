Harnedy, Hegarty and O'Sullivan goals steer Imokilly past UCC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Imokilly 3-21

UCC 1-15

Stephen Walsh reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

IMOKILLY’S DREAM OF two in a row is still on as they defeated UCC by 12 points in the Cork Senior Hurling Championship today in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There was only a point between the sides at the break as Will Leahy’s point scoring gave Imokilly the lead cancelling out Shane Conway’s early goal after two minutes.

The second half saw Imokilly power ahead with thanks to goals from Seamus Harnedy, Shane Hegarty and Paudie O’Sullivan which sealed a convincing victory.

Imokilly’s Leahy, scorer of seven points on the day, got the opening score of the game after a minute, with UCC responding with a goal as Darragh Fitzgibbon’s ball dropped short into the square and Conway batted the ball into the net.

Imokilly responded with points from Paudie O’Sullivan, Hegarty and O’Keeffe to regain the lead.

Tipperary’s Michael Breen responded with one of five points on the day before Harnedy and O’Keeffe fired over to give Imokilly a three-point lead, 0-7 to 1-1 after 11 minutes.

Mark Coleman levelled it with a sideline on 15 minutes but it was Imokilly playing with the wind that would dominate proceedings with Conway and Coleman pointing for UCC as they trailed by one at the break.

Harnedy scored a goal on 36 minutes to give his side a 1-13 to 1-11 lead following neat build-up play by Paudie O’Sullivan.

Leahy pointed along with Mark O’Keeffe scorer of 0-5 on the day as they built up a lead with UCC struggling to get past the sweeper.

Imokily’s second goal arrived on 44 minutes when substitute Declan Dalton laid off to Hegarty and he fired low past Jack Barry to make it 2-15 to 1-12.

The game was put out of sight on 53 minutes with O’Sullivan scoring past Barry following Leahy’s assist making it 3-19 to 1-13.

UCC had a few late chances but nothing came of it as Imokilly now turn their attention to 14 October where they will play the winner of Blackrock and Midleton.

Imokily Scorers: W Leahy 0-7 (0-4 frees, 0-1 65′), P O’Sullivan 1-2, M O’Keeffe 0-5, S Harnedy 1-2, M O’Keeffe 0-5, S Hegarty 1-1, Barry Lawton 0-3, Brian Lawton 0-1

UCC Scorers: S Conway 1-5 (0-3 frees), M Breen 0-5, M Coleman 0-3 (0-1 sideline, 0-1 free), A Casey 0-2

Imokily

1. Dara O’Callaghan (Watergrasshill)

2. Michael Russell (Aghada)

3. Colm Barry (Castlelyons)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Ciarán O’Brien (St. Ita’s)

6. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

7. John Cronin (Lisgould)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Mark O’Keeffe (Fr. O’Neills)

10. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

15. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

12. Shane Hegarty (Dungourney)

13. Paudie O’Sullivan (Cloyne)

14. Dan Mangan (St Catherines)

11. William Leahy (Aghada)

Substitutions: 24. Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr) for Lawton (38′); 20. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) for Mangan (40′); 22. Ger Mellerick (Imokily) for O’Keeffe (50′); 26. Cian Fleming (Aghada) for Harnedy (57′)

UCC

1. Jack Barry (Castlelyons)

4. David Lowney (Clonakilty)

3. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater)

2. Eoin Clifford (Cloughduv)

5. Sean O’Donoghue (Iniscarra)

6. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)

8. Darragh Moynihan (Mallow)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

9. Colm Roche (Shamrocks, Waterford)

12. Charlie Terry (Aghada)

10. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

13. Andrew Casey (Ballyduff)

15. Michael Breen (Ballina)

14. Tom Devine (Mondeligo)

11. Shane Conway (Lixnaw)

Substitutions: 29. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers) for Terry (23′); 28. Paddy Caddell (JK Brackens) for Moynihan (38′); 22. Darragh Holmes (Ballinora) for Roche (55′)

Referee: Nathan Wall (Carrigaline)