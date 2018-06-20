This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Injury setback for Gareth Southgate as he dislocates shoulder while running

The FA confirmed the news in a statement today.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 7:40 PM
Gareth Southgate.
Image: Dmitri Lovetsky
Gareth Southgate.
Gareth Southgate.
Image: Dmitri Lovetsky

ENGLAND BOSS GARETH Southgate has dislocated his shoulder, the Football Association confirmed on their official website today.

The FA explained that the manager “suffered the injury while running near England’s World Cup base in Repino during a scheduled day off from training”.

Southgate was treated at a local hospital with the assistance of England team doctor Rob Chakraverty, and joked about the incident afterwards.

“I might not be celebrating any goals as athletically in future!” he said.

“The doc has made it clear that punching the air is not an option.

“We have got such a great support team and they were there very quickly. They were supposed to be relaxing because we let the players have a bit of time off and I am causing them work.”

The 47-year-old returned to camp in time to hold a team meeting that had originally been planned.

“It is better this is me than one of the players,” he added.

“They were a bit surprised in the team meeting and were asking ‘what have you been doing!?’ – as always, they were probably quite amused.

“It is good that we have had a quiet day today so I had prepared the meeting before and we are on to preparations for Panama.

“I am just a bit gutted because I was on for my record 10k time!”

After beating Tunisia 2-1 in their opening encounter, England can qualify for the last-16 if they overcome Panama in a game that kicks off at 1pm (Irish time) on Sunday.

