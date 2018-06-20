This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tadhg Kennelly gives the Ireland rugby squad a tour of life at the Sydney Swans

Rob Kearney was eager to test out his AFL kicking skills.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 5:36 PM
IN-BETWEEN THE intensity of training days, the Ireland squad have been able to enjoy some down time in Australia during their summer tour, with jet-skiing and golf in Brisbane and a bit of shopping in Melbourne all having been on the agenda in recent weeks.

Rob Kearney, Sean Cronin, Quinn Roux, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw and John Ryan with Tadhg Kennelly and Colin O'Riordan Members of the Ireland squad at the SCG today. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Being able to switch-off is an important part of the lead-in period to a Test match, and a fiercely-competitive and thrilling series will come to a head this Saturday when the honours are on the line in Sydney.

Joe Schmidt’s side were given some time off today ahead of Thursday’s team announcement and final training session, with several of the squad taking up the chance to get an insight into Aussie rules with a couple of familiar faces.

Former Kerry footballer, who was the AFL’s international talent co-ordinator before taking up a coaching position with the Sydney Swans, was on hand to give the players a tour of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Rob Kearney, Sean Cronin, Robbie Henshaw, John Ryan, Tadhg Furlong and Quinn Roux were among those who got their hands on a different oval ball, while taking a closer look at the facilities at the famous SCG venue.

Andy Farrell and Rob Kearney during there visit to the Sydney Swans Andy Farrell watches on as Rob Kearney tries his luck with an Aussie Rules ball. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Rob Kearney and Andy Farrell with assistant coach Tadhg Kennelly Tadhg Kennelly offered some advice. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

John Ryan John Ryan was next up. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Tadhg Furlong and Quinn Roux While Quinn Roux was showing off his high-ball skills. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Tadhg Furlong and Colin O'Riordan Tipp's Colin O'Riordan showed the lads around. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Pearse O'Doherty, David Nucifora, Quinn Roux and Rob Kearney with assistant coach Tadhg Kennelly Kennelly gave the players a tour of the SCG. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Robbie Henshaw with Colin O'Riordan Robbie Henshaw chatting with Colin O'Riordan. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jason Cowman, Simon Easterby and Quinn Roux Quinn Roux, Simon Easterby and Jason Cowman. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Robbie Henshaw and John Ryan John Ryan in action. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

After the tour, Kennelly spoke to Kearney:

Source: Irish Rugby TV/YouTube

