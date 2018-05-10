Ireland are one game away from sealing their place in the Euro U17 quarter-finals

IRELAND FACE A crucial match in the U17 European Championship Finals tomorrow.

Colin O’Brien’s side will progress to the quarter-finals if they either beat or draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina at a sold out St George’s Park.

The Boys in Green got their campaign off to a disappointing start amid a 2-0 loss to Belgium, which was their first defeat of the season after a 100% record in qualifying.

However, they recovered well, as Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott’s goal was enough to seal a 1-0 victory over Denmark.

The Danes lost their opening fixture 3-2 to Bosnia, who themselves were beaten 4-0 by the Belgians.

All of which means a draw will be good enough for Ireland tomorrow by virtue of their superior goal difference, and with Belgium already having qualified as Group C winners.

O’Brien is in an optimistic mood ahead of the clash, saying: “We’ve had two days recovery since game two, we were back on the training field today with everybody available. It was a really good session, just a little bit of preparation left now ahead of the final game against Bosnia. We’re in a great position, we spoke before to tournament about making sure everything was alive for game three and we’ve done that.”

You can watch highlights of the Ireland-Denmark game below…

Group C Fixtures/Results

Denmark 2-3 Bosnia & Herzegovina, Saturday 5 May, Loughborough University Stadium

Republic of Ireland 0-2 Belgium, Saturday 5 May, Loughborough University Stadium.

Republic of Ireland 1-0 Denmark, 1pm Tuesday 8 May, St. George’s Park.

Bosnia & Herzegovina 0-4 Belgium, 7pm Tuesday 8 May, Rotherham United

Belgium v Denmark, 1pm Friday 11 May, Chesterfield FC

Bosnia & Herzegovina v Republic of Ireland, 1pm Friday 11 May, St. George’s Park.

