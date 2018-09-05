Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule

IRELAND WILL FACE England, Wales and Italy in four World Cup warm-up fixtures next year.

Joe Schmidt’s side welcome Conor O’Shea’s Italy to Dublin on 10 August, before a trip to London to take on Eddie Jones’ England on 24 August.

Grand Slam champions Ireland have a big 13 months ahead. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

They will clash with Wales a week later in Cardiff and then play Warren Gatland’s men a second time in Dublin the following weekend, 7 September.

With Ireland’s 2019 World Cup campaign kicking off against Scotland on 22 September in Japan, Schmidt will hope the now-confirmed warm-up schedule leaves his team well prepared.

Ireland played Wales at home and away in the lead-up to the 2015 World Cup too, when they also took on Scotland and England.

Schmidt’s side beat Wales away and Scotland at home in 2015, before losing to the Welsh in Dublin and suffering defeat to the English in London a week later.

Ireland’s 2019 World Cup warm-up fixtures:

Ireland v Italy

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 10 August

England v Ireland

Twickenham, Saturday 24 August

Wales v Ireland

Principality Stadium, Saturday 31 August

Ireland v Wales

Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7 September

