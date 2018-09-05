This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule

Ireland will take on England, Wales and Italy next year.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 11:25 AM
1 hour ago 7,215 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4219894

IRELAND WILL FACE England, Wales and Italy in four World Cup warm-up fixtures next year.

Joe Schmidt’s side welcome Conor O’Shea’s Italy to Dublin on 10 August, before a trip to London to take on Eddie Jones’ England on 24 August.

Ireland's Rory Best celebrates winning the grand slam Grand Slam champions Ireland have a big 13 months ahead. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

They will clash with Wales a week later in Cardiff and then play Warren Gatland’s men a second time in Dublin the following weekend, 7 September.

With Ireland’s 2019 World Cup campaign kicking off against Scotland on 22 September in Japan, Schmidt will hope the now-confirmed warm-up schedule leaves his team well prepared.

Ireland played Wales at home and away in the lead-up to the 2015 World Cup too, when they also took on Scotland and England.

Schmidt’s side beat Wales away and Scotland at home in 2015, before losing to the Welsh in Dublin and suffering defeat to the English in London a week later. 

Ireland’s 2019 World Cup warm-up fixtures:

Ireland v Italy
Aviva Stadium, Saturday 10 August

England v Ireland
Twickenham, Saturday 24 August

Wales v Ireland
Principality Stadium, Saturday 31 August

Ireland v Wales
Aviva Stadium, Saturday 7 September 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    Ex-Arsenal midfielder named temporary Denmark boss as futsal players set to line out
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    Levy apologises to Tottenham fans as White Hart Lane delay continues
    'It's a massive game and it's obviously disappointing the lads aren't here'
    NFL
    Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts flurry of debate and drop in stock market
    Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts flurry of debate and drop in stock market
    Eagles can have their wings clipped, but contenders few and far between
    Colin Kaepernick issues 'deserve our attention and action' – NFL
    US OPEN
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles
    My worst time? This is not even close, says Sharapova

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie