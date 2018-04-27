  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cricket Ireland secure lucrative TV rights deal with Sky Sports and RTÉ for first Test

The governing body is set to generate close to €2 million in broadcasting fees this summer.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 27 Apr 2018, 4:29 PM
1 hour ago 1,016 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3982722
Ireland face Pakistan at Malahide next month.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland face Pakistan at Malahide next month.
Ireland face Pakistan at Malahide next month.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND’S HISTORIC FORAY into Test cricket will be broadcast around the world after Cricket Ireland today confirmed a lucrative television rights deal, including packages with Sky Sports and RTÉ.

Graham Ford’s side will play their maiden Test match against Pakistan in Malahide from 11 May and Sky have secured the exclusive ball-by-ball rights in the UK and Ireland market, while RTÉ will carry a nightly one-hour highlights show.

The largest-ever broadcast deal in Irish cricket history also includes coverage of Ireland’s two Twenty20 internationals against India in Dublin on 27 and 29 June, with Cricket Ireland set to generate €1.8 million in broadcasting fees this summer.

Today’s announcement follows a lengthy procurement process involving event management company Pitch International, who have sold the overseas television rights for next month’s Test match to a number of countries around the world, including key markets in USA, Canada, the Middle East, south Asia and Australia.

Sky Sports has established itself as a market leader in terms of cricket coverage and has regularly broadcast Ireland matches across its platforms, including the first international game to be played in Malahide back in 2013.

“This broadcast package is set to break Irish sporting records, as we anticipate that the T20 series against India alone will be the biggest worldwide TV audience of any event – sporting or otherwise – ever staged in Ireland,” Cricket Ireland CEO, Warren Deutrom, said.

“Since being confirmed as a full member of the International Cricket Council in June 2017, we have seen unprecedented interest in Irish cricket — most notably from a range of potential broadcast partners.

“We are delighted to announce today the structure of the broadcasting schedule for the coming season, and we anticipate our fans worldwide will be pleased with the comprehensive nature of the package.”

Warren Deutrom Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

While it was always envisaged that the live rights would be sold to a pay-per-view broadcaster, RTÉ’s decision to add cricket to its sports portfolio is an unprecedented move, with eir Sport and BBC NI previously showing the sport here.

The national broadcaster will have Test match and T20 highlight shows on RTÉ2, as well as the RTÉ Player.

“Cricket Ireland’s long journey to Test status reaches a fitting conclusion with a first-ever Test Match at home against Pakistan and it is appropriate that the national broadcaster should be there to bring highlights of this historic occasion to Irish viewers free-to-air,” Ryle Nugent, RTÉ head of sport, said.

“RTÉ Sport will also have highlights of both of Ireland’s home T20 Internationals versus India. It’s a fantastic start to the new chapter in Irish Cricket and RTÉ Sport are delighted to bring these games to the Irish audience.”

Furthermore, Cricket Ireland has also announced a deal for in-ground advertising rights for the visit of Pakistan and India, with Indian-based company ITW Consulting in the process of selling title sponsorship rights.

It all represents a remarkable spike in commercial revenue for Cricket Ireland on the back of ascension to full membership status of the ICC.

Deutrom added: “Revenues have certainly increased, but so too have costs of staging the events. We are essentially building a pop-up cricket stadium on a greenfield site, but we understand we have to take risks if we are to compete with the big beasts of the GAA, rugby and football.

“This summer pushes us forward as an organisation and as a sport — it is a real investment in making cricket a mainstream sport in Ireland.”

Head coach Ford will name his squad for Ireland’s Test against Pakistan at a press conference next Friday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Bucks shipping out to Boston for game seven thanks to 31 points from Giannis

Heisman holder Mayfield is top pick in NFL Draft, 7th pick apologises for racist tweets

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
ARSENAL
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
FOOTBALL
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
Dejected Wenger rues 'worst possible' goal from Griezmann
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
LIVERPOOL
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie