Ireland's Hockey World Cup quarter-final against India will be shown live on RTÉ

RTÉ SPORT HAVE confirmed Ireland’s Women’s Hockey World Cup quarter-final showdown will be broadcast live on Thursday evening.

Graham Shaw’s side will face India — they beat Italy 3-0 to record their first win of the tournament this evening — once again and all of the action from London will be aired on RTÉ 2 at either 6pm or 8.15pm (depending on England’s outcome in their crossover match).

The hosts face South Korea at 8.15pm this evening with a place in the last eight on the line, and a date with world number one The Netherlands.

It’s been a campaign to remember to date for Ireland as they topped their pool following historic wins over the United States (3-1) and India (1-0).

A narrow defeat to England comes as their only blemish on their card to date at their first World Cup in 16 years.

