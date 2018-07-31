This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland's Hockey World Cup quarter-final against India will be shown live on RTÉ

Graham Shaw’s side will hope to add to their incredible journey on Thursday evening.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 7:28 PM
3 hours ago 6,770 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4157624
Ireland stars Shirley McCay and Deirdre Duke.
Image: Joe Toth/INPHO
Ireland stars Shirley McCay and Deirdre Duke.
Image: Joe Toth/INPHO
Ireland stars Shirley McCay and Deirdre Duke.
Image: Joe Toth/INPHO

RTÉ SPORT HAVE confirmed Ireland’s Women’s Hockey World Cup quarter-final showdown will be broadcast live on Thursday evening.

Graham Shaw’s side will face India — they beat Italy 3-0 to record their first win of the tournament this evening — once again and all of the action from London will be aired on RTÉ 2 at either 6pm or 8.15pm (depending on England’s outcome in their crossover match).

The hosts face South Korea at 8.15pm this evening with a place in the last eight on the line, and a date with world number one The Netherlands.

It’s been a campaign to remember to date for Ireland as they topped their pool following historic wins over the United States (3-1) and India (1-0).

A narrow defeat to England comes as their only blemish on their card to date at their first World Cup in 16 years.

