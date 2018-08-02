This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The teams are out on the pitch in the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, and Ireland’s Call is being sung loudly and proudly.

Just about ready to go…

Not to get ahead of ourselves, but a reminder that the prize for the winner here is a semi-final against Spain on Saturday afternoon…

TEAM NEWS: Here’s how India line out.

A quick reminder of how they’ve done so far. Either side of their defeat against Ireland, 1-1 draws with both hosts England and the USA was enough to earn India a place in the crossover round.

They comfortably accounted for Italy — who are ranked 17th, just a place below Ireland — and beat them 3-0 on Tuesday to set up this rematch.

TEAM NEWS: Here’s Ireland’s starting XI as named by coach Graham Shaw

Ayeisha McFerran, Shirley McCay, Zoe Wilson, Hannah Matthews, Roisin Upton, Gillian Pinder, Chloe Watkins, Nikki Evans, Katie Mullan (c), Lizzie Colvin, Anna O’Flanagan.

It’s been 16 long years since Ireland were last at a Women’s Hockey World Cup — and now that they’re here, they’re not going home without a fight.

The opening chapter of this remarkable fairytale saw Ireland beat both the USA and India and qualify for the quarter-finals as Pool B winners with a game to spare.

Arriving in London ranked 16th in the world, they’ve already made history, and now they’re looking to make even more by defeating India for a second time and taking their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The action gets underway at 6pm.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

