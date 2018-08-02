14 mins ago

It’s been 16 long years since Ireland were last at a Women’s Hockey World Cup — and now that they’re here, they’re not going home without a fight.

The opening chapter of this remarkable fairytale saw Ireland beat both the USA and India and qualify for the quarter-finals as Pool B winners with a game to spare.

Arriving in London ranked 16th in the world, they’ve already made history, and now they’re looking to make even more by defeating India for a second time and taking their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

The action gets underway at 6pm.