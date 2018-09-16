Ireland international Eunan O'Kane suffers double leg break

THERE WAS BAD news for Irish midfielder Eunan O’Kane as Luton Town confirmed today that he has suffered a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg.

The Derry native joined the Hatters on loan recently, after being deemed surplus to requirements by Marco Bielsa’s Leeds.

O’Kane’s injury occurred during his side’s 1-0 home victory over Bristol Rovers in League One yesterday.

A statement from Luton added: “He will undergo surgery at the L&D [Luton & Dunstable Hospital] today before returning to his parent club Leeds United for his rehabilitation following his release.

“We would like to wish Eunan a speedy recovery and thank him for his efforts during his brief spell at the club, during which he has made a big impression on everyone he has met at Kenilworth Road.”

