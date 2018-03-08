‘I put up a wall and locked it away’ - Ireland international Jon Walters on the death of his mother

‘I put up a wall and locked it away’@BurnleyOfficial forward @JonWalters19 opens up about the death of his mother when he was just 11-years-old— BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) March 8, 2018
IRELAND AND BURNLEY star Jonathan Walters has given a powerful interview about the impact losing his mother had on him when he was just 11 years old.
Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Tony Livesey — who also lost his mother when he was just 13 — Walters spoke about this tough period in his life, after his mum passed away from cancer.
“I put up a wall and I lock it away. I have since the day she passed away,” he said.
