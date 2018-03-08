  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
‘I put up a wall and locked it away’ - Ireland international Jon Walters on the death of his mother

The Burnley footballer was just 11 years old when his mum died.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 10:02 PM
6 hours ago 4,578 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3893631

IRELAND AND BURNLEY star Jonathan Walters has given a powerful interview about the impact losing his mother had on him when he was just 11 years old.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live’s Tony Livesey — who also lost his mother when he was just 13 — Walters spoke about this tough period in his life, after his mum passed away from cancer.

“I put up a wall and I lock it away. I have since the day she passed away,” he said.

Listen to the full interview here.

