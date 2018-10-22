Ireland's Chicago clash against Italy to be shown live on eir Sport

IRELAND’S OPENING NOVEMBER international against Conor O’Shea’s Italy will be broadcast live on eir Sport on Saturday 3 November, it has been confirmed.

Joe Schmidt’s side face the Azzurri in the first of four Autumn Tests at Soldier Field in Chicago next month, returning to the venue of their famous victory over New Zealand in 2016.

Ireland return to Solider Field next month. Source: INPHO/Billy Stickland

The game will be part of a triple-header at the home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, alongside the women’s international between USA and the Black Ferns and the meeting of the US Eagles and Maori All Blacks.

Coverage of Ireland’s clash with Italy will get underway on eir Sport 2 at 7.30pm, with the game kicking off at 8pm Irish time.

Schmidt’s side then host Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 10 November, before the eagerly-anticipated Test against Steve Hansen’s All Blacks in Dublin on 17 November.

Ireland’s series concludes with the visit of USA on 24 November, with the three home games to be shown live free-to-air on RTÉ and Channel 4.

Schmidt is expected to name his squad for the November internationals on Tuesday or Wednesday.

