This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Chicago clash against Italy to be shown live on eir Sport

Joe Schmidt’s side open their Autumn campaign against the Azzurri at Soldier Field next month.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 22 Oct 2018, 4:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,508 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4299153

IRELAND’S OPENING NOVEMBER international against Conor O’Shea’s Italy will be broadcast live on eir Sport on Saturday 3 November, it has been confirmed.

Joe Schmidt’s side face the Azzurri in the first of four Autumn Tests at Soldier Field in Chicago next month, returning to the venue of their famous victory over New Zealand in 2016. 

Rory Best speaks to the team after winning Ireland return to Solider Field next month. Source: INPHO/Billy Stickland

The game will be part of a triple-header at the home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, alongside the women’s international between USA and the Black Ferns and the meeting of the US Eagles and Maori All Blacks.

Coverage of Ireland’s clash with Italy will get underway on eir Sport 2 at 7.30pm, with the game kicking off at 8pm Irish time.

Schmidt’s side then host Argentina at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 10 November, before the eagerly-anticipated Test against Steve Hansen’s All Blacks in Dublin on 17 November. 

Ireland’s series concludes with the visit of USA on 24 November, with the three home games to be shown live free-to-air on RTÉ and Channel 4. 

Schmidt is expected to name his squad for the November internationals on Tuesday or Wednesday. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Nothing to hide': Mourinho confirms Sanchez out of Juventus clash
    'Nothing to hide': Mourinho confirms Sanchez out of Juventus clash
    A-League contract offer to Usain Bolt worth 'much less' than he expected
    Wayne Rooney fires DC United into MLS play-offs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    ULSTER
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    What is it about personality that Rugby Twitter hates so much?
    'I think our players are getting better and putting their hands up for Ireland'
    'It has definitely been everything I thought it would be and more' - Zebo
    MUNSTER
    JVG hopeful Niall Scannell will play for Ireland next month, but ankle injury 'will take time to settle'
    JVG hopeful Niall Scannell will play for Ireland next month, but ankle injury 'will take time to settle'
    Late slump and injuries a concern as Munster march ahead in pool race
    Edinburgh outclass troubled Toulon, while Wasps and Bath play out thrilling draw

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie