This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Ireland coach Cox names squad for first World Cup in 28 years

The Green Machine face Australia, China and England in next month’s tournament.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 1:59 PM
1 hour ago 974 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4299553

NEW IRELAND HEAD coach Alexander Cox has unveiled his selection for next month’s Hockey World Cup in India, with 14 of the 20-man panel currently plying their trade in Europe’s top leagues.

Dutchman Cox, who took the reins from long-serving Craig Fulton during the summer, today announced his squad which will travel to Bhubaneswar for Ireland’s first appearance at the showpiece global tournament since 1990.

Jonny Bell, Shane O'Donoghue and Daragh Walsh Ireland's Jonny Bell, Shane O'Donoghue and Daragh Walsh. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Following on from the success of the women’s national team at the World Cup in London, Ireland are bidding to build on their own progress in recent years having followed up a historic Olympic Games campaign in 2016 with qualification for India.

After training camps at home and in the Netherlands in recent weeks, Cox has whittled an extended 26-man squad down to 20, with the final selection of 18 and two travelling reserves to be confirmed closer to the tournament.

From the group which came agonisingly close to an Olympic quarter-final berth in Rio, 16 are retained for the World Cup with former captain Ronan Gormley and John Jermyn among those who have since called time on their international careers.

There is an exciting blend of youth and experience in the squad, with the likes of David and Conor Harte, Shane O’Donoghue, Paul Gleghorne, Kirk Shimmins and Alan Sothern currently playing professional hockey abroad.

As was the case for Graham Shaw’s side in London during the summer, that experience will prove crucial as Ireland seek to advance to the knockout stages following 12th-place finishes in the 1978 and 1990 editions. 

There are six home-based players named, including Three Rock Rovers trio Luke Madeley, Daragh Walsh and Mitch Darling, while Monkstown’s David Fitzgerald will provide back-up for goalkeeper Harte, who is expected to captain the side. 

The Green Machine open their Pool B campaign against defending champions and the world number one ranked side Australia on 30 November, before facing China [4 December] and England [7 December] at the Kalinga Stadium.

Jerome Pels and Alexander Cox Cox at today's squad announcement with Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

At today’s squad announcement in Dublin, Cox said: “I am proud to announce our World Cup squad. The camps we had in Ireland and overseas were very good and allowed me to see the potential of all the players in our training panel.

“The 20 players selected give me the most options in defence, midfield and attack. We are very much looking forward to the upcoming tournament in Valencia which will be our first test as a team as we look towards the World Cup.”

Ireland will continue preparations for the World Cup with a four-nations event in Valencia next week, while they will also face Belgium and Netherlands in challenge matches before travelling to India. 

The top team from each pool automatically qualifies for the quarter-finals, while the second and third-placed teams advance through to the crossover matches.

Also announced today was Turkish Airlines’ sponsorship of the men’s national team as hockey continues to enjoy huge growth both on and off the field in Ireland, with Cox’s side hoping to add further success in India.

Ireland World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: David Harte (Kampong), David Fitzgerald (Monkstown)

Defenders: Jonathan Bell (Lisnagarvey), Paul Gleghorne (HTC Crefeld), Luke Madeley (Three Rock Rovers), Conor Harte (Racing Club), Stuart Loughrey (Reading), Matthew Bell (HTC Crefeld), Lee Cole (Oree).

Midfielders: Shane O’Donoghue (KHC Dragons), Michael Robson (HTC Crefeld), Kirk Shimmins (KHC Dragons), Sean Murray (HC Rotterdam), Chris Cargo (H&W), Daragh Walsh (Three Rock Rovers), Matthew Nelson (Lisnagarvey).

Forwards: Mitch Darling (Three Rock Rovers), Eugene Magee (Banbridge), Alan Sothern (Gantoise Gent), Jeremy Duncan (Heracles).

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    Man City are not ready to win the Champions League, claims Guardiola
    LEINSTER
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Toulouse's stunning winning try against Leinster started with clever homework
    Cronin hopes to move on with Ireland call after Leinster's slip in Toulouse
    'It was a huge occasion for them and you could see what it meant to them'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    Sarri: Chelsea fans must respect Mourinho
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    The sack looms for defiant Real Madrid boss Lopetegui ahead of El Clasico
    The sack looms for defiant Real Madrid boss Lopetegui ahead of El Clasico
    'Nothing to hide': Mourinho confirms Sanchez out of Juventus clash
    Carrick: I fell into two-year depression after the 2009 Champions League final

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie