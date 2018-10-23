New Ireland coach Cox names squad for first World Cup in 28 years

NEW IRELAND HEAD coach Alexander Cox has unveiled his selection for next month’s Hockey World Cup in India, with 14 of the 20-man panel currently plying their trade in Europe’s top leagues.

Dutchman Cox, who took the reins from long-serving Craig Fulton during the summer, today announced his squad which will travel to Bhubaneswar for Ireland’s first appearance at the showpiece global tournament since 1990.

Ireland's Jonny Bell, Shane O'Donoghue and Daragh Walsh. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Following on from the success of the women’s national team at the World Cup in London, Ireland are bidding to build on their own progress in recent years having followed up a historic Olympic Games campaign in 2016 with qualification for India.

After training camps at home and in the Netherlands in recent weeks, Cox has whittled an extended 26-man squad down to 20, with the final selection of 18 and two travelling reserves to be confirmed closer to the tournament.

From the group which came agonisingly close to an Olympic quarter-final berth in Rio, 16 are retained for the World Cup with former captain Ronan Gormley and John Jermyn among those who have since called time on their international careers.

There is an exciting blend of youth and experience in the squad, with the likes of David and Conor Harte, Shane O’Donoghue, Paul Gleghorne, Kirk Shimmins and Alan Sothern currently playing professional hockey abroad.

As was the case for Graham Shaw’s side in London during the summer, that experience will prove crucial as Ireland seek to advance to the knockout stages following 12th-place finishes in the 1978 and 1990 editions.

There are six home-based players named, including Three Rock Rovers trio Luke Madeley, Daragh Walsh and Mitch Darling, while Monkstown’s David Fitzgerald will provide back-up for goalkeeper Harte, who is expected to captain the side.

The Green Machine open their Pool B campaign against defending champions and the world number one ranked side Australia on 30 November, before facing China [4 December] and England [7 December] at the Kalinga Stadium.

Cox at today's squad announcement with Hockey Ireland CEO Jerome Pels. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

At today’s squad announcement in Dublin, Cox said: “I am proud to announce our World Cup squad. The camps we had in Ireland and overseas were very good and allowed me to see the potential of all the players in our training panel.

“The 20 players selected give me the most options in defence, midfield and attack. We are very much looking forward to the upcoming tournament in Valencia which will be our first test as a team as we look towards the World Cup.”

Ireland will continue preparations for the World Cup with a four-nations event in Valencia next week, while they will also face Belgium and Netherlands in challenge matches before travelling to India.

The top team from each pool automatically qualifies for the quarter-finals, while the second and third-placed teams advance through to the crossover matches.

Also announced today was Turkish Airlines’ sponsorship of the men’s national team as hockey continues to enjoy huge growth both on and off the field in Ireland, with Cox’s side hoping to add further success in India.

Ireland World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: David Harte (Kampong), David Fitzgerald (Monkstown)

Defenders: Jonathan Bell (Lisnagarvey), Paul Gleghorne (HTC Crefeld), Luke Madeley (Three Rock Rovers), Conor Harte (Racing Club), Stuart Loughrey (Reading), Matthew Bell (HTC Crefeld), Lee Cole (Oree).

Midfielders: Shane O’Donoghue (KHC Dragons), Michael Robson (HTC Crefeld), Kirk Shimmins (KHC Dragons), Sean Murray (HC Rotterdam), Chris Cargo (H&W), Daragh Walsh (Three Rock Rovers), Matthew Nelson (Lisnagarvey).

Forwards: Mitch Darling (Three Rock Rovers), Eugene Magee (Banbridge), Alan Sothern (Gantoise Gent), Jeremy Duncan (Heracles).

