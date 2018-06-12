This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 12 June, 2018
45 mins – The second half is underway.

So what do we think after that half of football?

44 mins – Two corners in quick succession from Katie McCabe, the second lands on O’Riordan’s head but it splashes wide. This is better, one minute added time.

43 mins — This is better from Ireland as they get a bit of link-up play going and look more promising on the attack. Kiernan’s strong running with the ball is causing problems while Connolly has a go on the volley but it’s just off target.

41 mins — Hourihan is under fierce pressure between the posts — she dives over Engen’s effort but thankfully Quinn is on the line to clear. Utland is shown a yellow card after tangling with the Ireland keeper shortly after.

39 mins — There have been quite a few escapes and it could be said that Ireland are lucky to only be 1-0 down, but Louise Quinn has been brilliant at the back.

34 mins — Megan Connolly went down in the box but any shouts for a penalty to Ireland are waved away by the referee. Here’s what happened at the other end 10 minutes ago.

32 mins — Norway are still piling the pressure on but the Ireland defence are holding firm after conceding the penalty. The breaks are there. Denise O’Sullivan, as per, is doing well around the middle as she looks to create something.

29 mins — Mix-up in the Norwegian defence, and Kiernan spots it. She intercepts and has a go, but her effort is a tame one.

Norway 1 Ireland 0 (24 mins): Caroline Graham Hansen cooly slots home.

PENALTY for Norway: O’Riordan is adjudged to have taken Hansen down in the area and she’s shown a yellow.

21 mins – McCabe and Kiernan are linking up nicely up top when they get the opportunities. The Arsenal winger almost had Kiernan in one-on-one but there was just too much weight on the pass.

19 mins – Ireland had their longest string of possession in quite some time, with Megan Connolly playing Leanne Kiernan up the line. The Cavan star had quite a lot of work to do, and did well but her cross is kept out and they’re chasing once again.

17 mins – Norway are piling on the pressure here as a goal looks imminent. Hourihan pulls off a nice save to lift momentum.

12 mins — Fractured nose and all, Louise Quinn is leading the charge from the back. Another very nervy moment there as Hourihan fumbles the ball in the area, when it really should have been a clean catch — although fouled, but Ireland can draw a breadth of relief.

8 mins — Colin Bell’s side are under pressure here. It’s corner after corner with Norway putting them under the pump.

5 mins — Slight scare there as Hourihan’s kick-out landed to Herlovsen. O’Riordan was caught off guard but after a scramble it goes out for a corner and results in nothing. Ireland elsewhere are coming into this more, Kiernan looking threatening.

3 mins — Norway with the lion’s share of early possession from kick-off but Ireland are settling in nicely. They had a decent break after captain Katie McCabe won O’Gorman’s ball but Norway kept all danger at bay.

1 min – We’re underway, and it’s the hosts who kick things off.

The Girls in Green suffered a 2-0 defeat against Group 3′s top seeds in Tallaght on Friday — Utland hit the brace — and so have been left with a mountain to climb to qualify for a first-ever major tournament.

All is not lost though, but Colin Bell’s side need to win this evening to retain any realistic ambitions of qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in France.

They can no longer do so directly in first place, but there’s still hope through the play-offs if they finish as one of the four best runners-up.

The most important thing as of now though is a win tonight.

And Norway:

Lisa-Marie Utland, their goal-scoring hero from Friday night starts up top once again.

Here’s the Ireland team:

Claire O’Riordan makes a first competitive start, coming in for the suspended Diana Caldwell, while Megan Connolly starts in place of Niamh Fahey. Elsewhere, Áine O’Gorman hits cap number 100.

Good evening, and welcome to The42′s live coverage of Ireland’s must-win World Cup qualifier against Norway.

Emma Duffy here to keep you up to date with the action from the Viking Stadion in Stavanger, where kick-off is at 5pm Irish time (live on RTÉ 2).

Stick with us for the build-up and updates throughout the evening, and as always, feel free to voice your thoughts in the comments section below.

