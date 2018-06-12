4:43PM

The Girls in Green suffered a 2-0 defeat against Group 3′s top seeds in Tallaght on Friday — Utland hit the brace — and so have been left with a mountain to climb to qualify for a first-ever major tournament.

All is not lost though, but Colin Bell’s side need to win this evening to retain any realistic ambitions of qualifying for the 2019 World Cup in France.

They can no longer do so directly in first place, but there’s still hope through the play-offs if they finish as one of the four best runners-up.

The most important thing as of now though is a win tonight.