Bright start for Irish contingent as last chance Masters bid underway in Houston

THE IRISH TRIO of Paul Dunne, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power all sit inside the top 10 at the Houston Open, with a chance of qualifying for next week’s US Masters.

2017 British Masters champion Dunne leads the Irish contingent in tied fifth on six under, while Harrington and Power share 10th position with 14 others after each shooting 67 in the opening round.

Greystones golfer Dunne, like many others, is yet to complete his opening round due to heavy rain and then darkness.

Completing the Ireland quartet is Offaly’s Shane Lowry, who’s currently in 26th after a first round 68 in Texas.

A tournament win is all that will suffice if any of the Irish are to qualify for the Masters — the first golf major of 2018.

At present, Sam Ryder is the clubhouse leader but he also is yet to complete his round. The American is eight under after 15 holes.

Fellow countrymen Lucas Glover, Kevin Tway and Beau Hossler are one off the pace in second, while Rickie Fowler is among those in fifth alongside Dunne.

