  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 30 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bright start for Irish contingent as last chance Masters bid underway in Houston

Three of the four sit inside the top ten.

By Emma Duffy Friday 30 Mar 2018, 9:59 AM
1 hour ago 1,156 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3932501
Leading the Irish charge: Paul Dunne.
Image: Getty Images
Leading the Irish charge: Paul Dunne.
Leading the Irish charge: Paul Dunne.
Image: Getty Images

THE IRISH TRIO of Paul Dunne, Padraig Harrington and Seamus Power all sit inside the top 10 at the Houston Open, with a chance of qualifying for next week’s US Masters.

2017 British Masters champion Dunne leads the Irish contingent in tied fifth on six under, while Harrington and Power share 10th position with 14 others after each shooting 67 in the opening round.

Greystones golfer Dunne, like many others, is yet to complete his opening round due to heavy rain and then darkness.

Completing the Ireland quartet is Offaly’s Shane Lowry, who’s currently in 26th after a first round 68 in Texas.

A tournament win is all that will suffice if any of the Irish are to qualify for the Masters — the first golf major of 2018.

At present, Sam Ryder is the clubhouse leader but he also is yet to complete his round. The American is eight under after 15 holes.

Fellow countrymen Lucas Glover, Kevin Tway and Beau Hossler are one off the pace in second, while Rickie Fowler is among those in fifth alongside Dunne.

You can keep up to date with the full leaderboard here >

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Australia Sevens captain suffers fractured skull in ‘unprovoked’ one-punch attack

Coleman thriving just 12 months after Cork dream ended in disappointment

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Oyonnax coach Prendergast explains how they beat Toulon two weeks ago
Oyonnax coach Prendergast explains how they beat Toulon two weeks ago
'The opportunity came out of nowhere': From the AIL to the Champions Cup 1/4 finals (and back again)
'Where you're under the most stress and pressure and everything's high-octane, that's far more fun'
WORLD CUP
World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
Spurs not ruling out Harry Kane for Chelsea clash but later return date remains a possibility
'There's no place for this on the football pitch' - Russian fans condemned for monkey chants
FOOTBALL
'If you compare him with normal people, they are still living at home with their parents'
'If you compare him with normal people, they are still living at home with their parents'
Lazio director says Man United target worth 'well over' €90m
Dele Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
PREMIER LEAGUE
Van Gaal: I wanted United to play like Guardiola's City
Van Gaal: I wanted United to play like Guardiola's City
Mousa Dembele casts doubt over his Tottenham future
'Crazy' talent of Salah and co frustrating Liverpool youngster
LIONEL MESSI
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie