Sunday 9 September, 2018
Ireland’s rise in 7s continues as Eddy's men make history with Grand Prix title in Poland

Anthony Eddy’s side set a new series points tally, securing 23 wins from 24 matches across the four legs.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 10:28 PM
49 minutes ago 2,144 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4227175
Ireland captain Billy Dardis lifts the trophy on Sunday.
Ireland captain Billy Dardis lifts the trophy on Sunday.
Ireland captain Billy Dardis lifts the trophy on Sunday.

THE IRISH MEN’S Rugby 7s team made history on Sunday by claiming the first Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series with a dominant showing of six victories from six in Poland.

The side were series runners-up on their debut appearance last year, but crowned an impressive title with a 35-5 final win against Germany in Lodz.

Sunday’s performance saw Ireland confirmed as champions, 16 points ahead of second-placed Germany, as Anthony Eddy’s side added to previous displays in Moscow and Marcoussis earlier this summer.

Terry Kennedy finished the series as top scorer with 23 tries and managed two tries in the first half on Sunday against Germany to set Ireland on their way.

Jordan Conroy added another brace to give Ireland a 28-0 lead at the interval, with Jordan Conroy ensuring the win after the break.

Ireland topped their pool in Poland, defeating Italy (19-7), Spain (17-7) and Portugal (35-12).

Captain Billy Dardis led his side to a 47-5 victory over Sweden in the final eight, before a dominant 42-0 semi-final victory against a France development team to reach Sunday’s decider. 

The 12-man panel secured an impressive 23 wins from 24 games throughout the series, losing just once against England in the Exeter semi-final.

Their tally of 76 points is a series record, with Ireland finishing 20 points clear of last year’s champions Russia in third place.

