Who is this prominent Leinster and Ireland player? ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan Sean O'Brien Robbie Henshaw

Tadhg Furlong Devin Toner

Can you identify this Munster man in possession? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Andrew Conway Peter O'Mahony

Darren Sweetnam Keith Earls

Have a guess at this Ulster player who is also a regular in the Ireland starting XV? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Iain Henderson Rory Best

Craig Gilroy Jacob Stockdale

Do you know who this Leinster player is lining up to take a kick? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Joey Carbery Johnny Sexton

Garry Ringrose Sean O'Brien

This Munster player was on tour with the Lions this year, and he's a key player in Joe Schmidt's Ireland team. But who is he? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland CJ Stander Peter O'Mahony

Conor Murray Andrew Conway

Name this man of Ulster about to give a high five after a game? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland Stuart McCloskey Rory Best

Kieran Treadwell Jacob Stockdale

Do you recognise this star Leinster player in full flight with the ball? ©INPHO/James Crombie Robbie Henshaw Cian Healy

Rob Kearney Dave Kearney

This Connacht player became Irish qualified this year. Can you name him? ©INPHO/James Crombie Finlay Bealham Niyi Adeolokun

Pita Ahki Bundee Aki

Who is this Leinster man about to side-step an opponent? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Cian Healy Joey Carbery

Garry Ringrose Devin Toner