Several changes from McNamara as Ireland U20s look to bounce back from Georgia defeat

HEAD COACH NOEL McNamara has named his starting XV that will take on Scotland in the 9th place semi-final of the World Rugby U20 World Championships.

He makes several changes from the side which were defeated 24-20 by Georgia last Thursday.

In the front-row Joe Byrne makes his first U20s start, lining up with Jordan Duggan and hooker Diarmuid Barron.

The second row is unchanged, with Jack Dunne partnering Matthew Dalton.

In the back row captain Caelan Doris pack down with Joe Dunleavy and Matthew Agnew.

Hugh O’Sullivan starts in the number 9 jersey and partners out-half Harry Byrne.

There is a new centre pairing, with Sean O’Brien partnering Peter Sylvester.

Jack Dunne in action during Thursday's loss to Georgia in Narbonne. Source: ©INPHO

The back three sees James Hume and Tommy O’Brien on the wings, with Michael Silvester at full-back.

“We had three tough pool games and while there were lots of positives to take from the games, unfortunately they weren’t reflected on the scoreboard,” McNamara said.

“Scotland will present another big challenge for the team. Having played them in the Six Nations and also in a warm-up ahead of the tournament, we know what to expect.”

Tuesday’s game gets underway at 3.00pm Irish time at the Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan.

Ireland team vs Scotland:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. James Hume (Banbridge /Ulster)

13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster)

11. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) Captain

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster)

17. Bryan O’Connor (UCC/Munster)

18. Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo RFC/Connacht)

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster)

21. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)

22. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

23. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster)

