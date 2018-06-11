This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 11 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Several changes from McNamara as Ireland U20s look to bounce back from Georgia defeat

Ireland take on Scotland in Perpignan tomorrow afternoon.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 11 Jun 2018, 10:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,468 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4065821
Ireland head coach Noel McNamara.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland head coach Noel McNamara.
Ireland head coach Noel McNamara.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

HEAD COACH NOEL McNamara has named his starting XV that will take on Scotland in the 9th place semi-final of the World Rugby U20 World Championships.

He makes several changes from the side which were defeated 24-20 by Georgia last Thursday.

In the front-row Joe Byrne makes his first U20s start, lining up with Jordan Duggan and hooker Diarmuid Barron.

The second row is unchanged, with Jack Dunne partnering Matthew Dalton.

In the back row captain Caelan Doris pack down with Joe Dunleavy and Matthew Agnew.

Hugh O’Sullivan starts in the number 9 jersey and partners out-half Harry Byrne.

There is a new centre pairing, with Sean O’Brien partnering Peter Sylvester.

Jack Dunne attempts to win the ball Jack Dunne in action during Thursday's loss to Georgia in Narbonne. Source: ©INPHO

The back three sees James Hume and Tommy O’Brien on the wings, with Michael Silvester at full-back.

“We had three tough pool games and while there were lots of positives to take from the games, unfortunately they weren’t reflected on the scoreboard,” McNamara said.

“Scotland will present another big challenge for the team. Having played them in the Six Nations and also in a warm-up ahead of the tournament, we know what to expect.”

Tuesday’s game gets underway at 3.00pm Irish time at the Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan.

Ireland team vs Scotland:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. James Hume (Banbridge /Ulster)

13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster)

11. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)

4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) Captain

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster)

17. Bryan O’Connor (UCC/Munster)

18. Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo RFC/Connacht)

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Jack Daly (Garryowen FC/Munster)

21. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)

22. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

23. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Analysis: Ireland take punishment from Isreal Folau’s freakish aerial game

Earls must complete HIA protocols but team changes will strengthen Ireland

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
Neymar accuses opponents of 'UFC' tactics after surviving first start since February
IRELAND
5 breathtaking Irish coastal drives to check out while the weather's great
5 breathtaking Irish coastal drives to check out while the weather's great
Analysis: Ireland take punishment from Isreal Folau's freakish aerial game
'There is an urgency to this': The government wants to double Ireland's 'global footprint' by 2025
HURLING
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
'I have decided not to seek another term' - Laois searching for new hurling boss as Kelly departs
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp
As it happened: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare - Sunday hurling match tracker
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of €65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for €13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie