Clare, Tipp and Waterford stars involved as 13 counties represented in Ireland hurling-shinty squad

McInerney, Forde and Connors are part of the Irish squad heading to Inverness.

McInerney, Forde and Connors are part of the Irish squad heading to Inverness.

DAVID MCINERNEY, JASON Forde and Noel Connors are some of the best-known players in the 20-man Irish squad selected for the 2018 hurling-shinty international clash this weekend.

Ireland face Scotland this Saturday in Inverness at 2pm with Tipperary’s Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan the team managers.

2013 Clare All-Ireland winner McInerney, 2016 Tipperary All-Ireland winner Forde and Waterford’s three-time All-Star Connors are three star players in a squad that features 13 counties.

Carlow’s David English, from this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup winners, is the captain of the team with Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle, Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland and Meath’s Damien Healy the only survivors from last year’s squad.

Kildare, Tyrone, Longford, Donegal, Sligo and Kerry also have representatives for the game that will take place in Bught Park.

The senior match takes place this Saturday with the U21 international between the GAA and Camanachd Association fixed for a week later in the Abbottstown in Dublin at the GAA’s National Games Development Centre.

Ireland Senior Men’s Team

1. Enda Rowland (Laois)

2. Brian Byrne (Kildare)

3. Damian Casey (Tyrone)

4. John Casey (Longford)

5. Darragh Clinton (Westmeath)

6. Noel Connors (Waterford)

7. Danny Cullen (Donegal)

8. Tommy Doyle (Westmeath)

9. Darragh Egerton (Westmeath)

10. David English (Carlow – captain)

11. Jason Forde (Tipperary)

12. Damien Healy (Meath)

13. Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (Sligo)

14. Gavin McGowan (Meath)

15. Dave McInerney (Clare)

16. Bryan Murphy (Kerry)

17. John Michael Nolan (Carlow)

18. Stephen Roche (Waterford)

19. James Toher (Meath)

20. Sean Weir (Kerry)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: