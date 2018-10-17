This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 17 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clare, Tipp and Waterford stars involved as 13 counties represented in Ireland hurling-shinty squad

The Ireland squad heads to Inverness this weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 4:34 PM
42 minutes ago 1,494 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4291431
McInerney, Forde and Connors are part of the Irish squad heading to Inverness.
Image: INPHO
McInerney, Forde and Connors are part of the Irish squad heading to Inverness.
McInerney, Forde and Connors are part of the Irish squad heading to Inverness.
Image: INPHO

DAVID MCINERNEY, JASON Forde and Noel Connors are some of the best-known players in the 20-man Irish squad selected for the 2018 hurling-shinty international clash this weekend.

Ireland face Scotland this Saturday in Inverness at 2pm with Tipperary’s Willie Maher and Kilkenny’s Conor Phelan the team managers.

2013 Clare All-Ireland winner McInerney, 2016 Tipperary All-Ireland winner Forde and Waterford’s three-time All-Star Connors are three star players in a squad that features 13 counties.

Carlow’s David English, from this year’s Joe McDonagh Cup winners, is the captain of the team with Westmeath’s Tommy Doyle, Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland and Meath’s Damien Healy the only survivors from last year’s squad.

Kildare, Tyrone, Longford, Donegal, Sligo and Kerry also have representatives for the game that will take place in Bught Park.

The senior match takes place this Saturday with the U21 international between the GAA and Camanachd Association fixed for a week later in the Abbottstown in Dublin at the GAA’s National Games Development Centre.

Ireland Senior Men’s Team

1. Enda Rowland (Laois)

2. Brian Byrne (Kildare)

3. Damian Casey (Tyrone)

4. John Casey (Longford)

5. Darragh Clinton (Westmeath)

6. Noel Connors (Waterford)

7. Danny Cullen (Donegal)

8. Tommy Doyle (Westmeath)

9. Darragh Egerton (Westmeath)

10. David English (Carlow – captain)

11. Jason Forde (Tipperary)

12. Damien Healy (Meath)

13. Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (Sligo)

14. Gavin McGowan (Meath)

15. Dave McInerney (Clare)

16. Bryan Murphy (Kerry)

17. John Michael Nolan (Carlow)

18. Stephen Roche (Waterford)

19. James Toher (Meath)

20. Sean Weir (Kerry)

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    I fined him for his goal at Old Trafford! Giggs delighted for Wales hero Wilson
    Griezmann delivers Löw blow as World Cup winners reign supreme in Paris against Germany
    Dutch midfielder scores first international goal to end Belgium's winning run
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    'He's trying to rebuild the team and sometimes that takes a little bit of time'
    Duffy shifts blame away from Ireland management: 'We let them down'
    Defeat to weakened Wales increases pressure on Ireland boss Martin O'Neill
    BOXING
    'You donât get to this level for no reason': Farmer not overlooking Ireland's 'Tenny' but wants Davis next
    'You don’t get to this level for no reason': Farmer not overlooking Ireland's 'Tenny' but wants Davis next
    Irish boxers depart European Juniors with two gold, three silver and eight bronze medals
    Pound-for-pound queen willing to drop weight to face 'amazing' Katie Taylor in historic women's fight
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    How Ireland could lose all of their Euro 2020 group qualifiers and still qualify for Euro 2020
    How Ireland could lose all of their Euro 2020 group qualifiers and still qualify for Euro 2020
    'It's been one of the worst years in recent memory for Irish football' - Andrews
    Poll: Should the FAI keep faith with Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie