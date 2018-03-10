  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland crowned Six Nations champions for the third time in five years

England’s failure in Paris means Joe Schmidt’s men are trophy winners.

By Murray Kinsella Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 6:33 PM
4 hours ago 65,856 Views 132 Comments
http://the42.ie/3897007

IRELAND HAVE BEEN crowned 2018 Six Nations champions, securing their third title in five years under Joe Schmidt.

Schmidt’s men moved into a strong position at the top of the table with a bonus-point 28-8 victory over Scotland earlier today and England’s failure to beat France in the second fixture of the day has sealed Ireland’s trophy success.

Sean Cronin celebrates scoring his sides bonus point try with Conor Murray and Jacob Stockdale Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Though Ireland will be thrilled with the title, Schmidt will now move his focus onto guiding Ireland to a Grand Slam next weekend as they visit Twickenham to take on Eddie Jones’ wounded England.

Ireland have won only two Grand Slams in their history, with the first arriving all the way back in 1948 and the second earned under Declan Kidney in 2009.

Schmidt will have his eye on new history now, but England’s 22-16 defeat in Paris ensures that Ireland have their third Six Nations title under his coaching – just Ireland’s 14th championship success overall.

The Kiwi made an instant impact by helping Ireland to the 2014 Six Nations, before backing that up with another trophy in 2015.

While the following two years were frustrating as Ireland underwent a period of transition, they have been impressive in the current championship.

A dramatic win over France on the opening weekend via a late Johnny Sexton drop-goal got the ball rolling for Ireland, before home wins against Italy and Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Today’s four-try victory over the Scots put Ireland into prime position and they can now look towards that Grand Slam shot in Twickenham next Saturday, with a 2.45pm kick-off time.

Following back-to-back defeats to Scotland and France, there is little doubt that England will put up a ferocious fight.

Schmidt’s Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots

‘I don’t think Jacob is near his potential. What we’re seeing at the moment is exciting’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (132)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
Willian scores again as champions bounce back against relegation-threatened Palace
'We want the supporters behind us but they can't cross the line and come onto the pitch'
Klopp rages over 'clear penalty' on Mane after Liverpool lose to Man Utd
IRELAND
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Sexton: 'You've got to take these opportunities with both hands when they come'
Schmidt's Ireland show typically clinical edge from close-range against Scots
Can't stop scoring! Sean Maguire has bagged his fourth goal in three games for Preston
SCOTLAND
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
As it happened: Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
'I don't think Jacob is near his potential. What we're seeing at the moment is exciting'
SIX NATIONS
Townsend rues missed passes, admits Scotland are 'three or four years' behind Ireland
Townsend rues missed passes, admits Scotland are 'three or four years' behind Ireland
'I lost a lot of friends and coaches along the way so it’s good to give them something back'
'History doesn't protect you from the future': Ireland primed for Grand Slam tilt
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'Chris Shields joked that Dan was going home to head ten balls before he goes to bed'
'Chris Shields joked that Dan was going home to head ten balls before he goes to bed'
'Graham can do anything he wants to do'
Ex-Villa youngster grabs four as Shamrock Rovers thrash dire Derry

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie