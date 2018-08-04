Can Graham Shaw’s side add another chapter to their magical campaign and reach the gold medal match? We’re following all the action live from London.
Liveblog
Q4 5.00 - Spain have really targeted Ireland’s right flank and have a good bit of joy down that left side with Magaz proving a real nuance. Ireland working hard to produce a late rally.
Q4 7.00 – The tension inside the ground is unbearable. The Irish fans doing their best to inspire a late surge from their side, but the green shirts look out on their feet having produced another big shift.
Q4 8.00 - Spain are doing all the pressing. Ireland living dangerously but also possessing a threat on the break through Mullan, Duke and O’Flanagan. Eight minutes left.
Q4 12.00 - On the restart, Ireland commit too many numbers up front and are left a little exposed at the back, but Magaz’s reverse was well off target. It’s tense.
Q4 15.00 - We’re back underway and the Irish support are off their seats again, doing their best to get their side across the line.
END OF THIRD QUARTER: Ireland 1-1 Spain
It’s on a knife-edge. We’re level heading into the final 15 minutes, with a place in tomorrow’s gold medal match on the line. Magaz’s effort has cancelled out O’Flanagan’s early strike for Ireland. Which way is this one going?
Q3 2.00 - Ireland are really on the back foot now but are boosted when Meeke draws the stick tackle from Lucia Jimenez and the Spanish player is shown a green card. Spain down to 10 for the next two minutes.
A disappointing way for Ireland to be pegged back as they concede a soft turnover and leave themselves exposed.
@aliciamagaz Fantastic #FIHGoal at the @Vitality_UK #HWC2018 in London! 👏— FIH (@FIH_Hockey) August 4, 2018
IRL v ESP @AbsolutaFem
Watch here 📺 https://t.co/Ng8PUTqYpA pic.twitter.com/mRaQzBfgzf
Q3 7.00 – GOAL! Ireland 1-1 Spain
It was coming unfortunately. Spain’s pressure eventually tells as Ireland are unlocked down the right and Alicia Magaz is left in all sorts of space to finish past McFerran from close range.
Q3 11.00 - And they’re successful in overturning the decision on the grounds of dangerous play. Spain yet to have a PC.
Q3 11.00 - This time it’s Spain who win the PC, as Carlota Petchame feeds the ball inside and the final shot strikes Matthews’ foot. Ireland have reviewed this as they feel the ball was lifted above Matthews’ knee…
Q3 12.00 - The ball eventually finds its way into the Spanish goal but the whistle had already gone for a foul by a green shirt.
Q3 13.00 - Penalty corner Ireland! Shaw’s side on the front foot from the off as Mullan wins the PC as she looks to cut it back from the byline.
Q3 15.00 - We’re back underway in London. How are the nerves?
Ireland did brilliantly to weather the storm in that second quarter and they lead at the half-time interval in London courtesy of Anna O’Flanagan’s strike. Shaw’s history-makers are 30 minutes away from a World Cup final!
HALF-TIME! Ireland 1-0 Spain
Q2 1.00 – Saved! Hannah Matthews slaps from the edge of the circle but the Spanish goalkeeper is equal to the task.
Q2 1.00 - Less than a minute to play in the half, and Duke forces the penalty corner after another marauding Evans run. This could be a big moment…
Q2 1.00 - The Ireland fans cheering every tackle as if it’s a goal, which just about reflects how this second quarter has gone. Shaw will be relieved to get his troops in at the break with this lead in tact.
Q2 2.00 - That’s better from Ireland. They retain possession down this near side through Watkins and the ball eventually finds its way to Duke on the edge of the circle, with the UCD forward firing a reverse into the side board from a tight angle.
Q2 4.00 - Despite Spain dominating possession and territory in this second quarter, Ayeisha McFerran has yet to be really tested in the Ireland goal and another big defensive intervention helps ease the pressure momentarily.
Q2 5.00 - Ireland have dropped deeper and deeper, with Spain applying a high press and making it difficult for them to bring it clear. Shaw and his assistants are barking instructions to ‘step out’. Five minutes remaining until the half-time break.
Q2 6.00 - Shaw looks concerned on the touchline, and rightly so. Spain have come firing out of the blocks in this second quarter and are getting closer. On that occasion, Salvatella shot through her legs just wide of the far post.
Q2 8.00 - Ireland’s goal is living a charmed life. Spain are really pushing and probing now, but McCay rock solid as usual wins the turnover free for Ireland to bring it clear. The Irish support respond as they try and lift the team.
Q2 10.00 – Ireland are weathering a bit of a storm at the moment as Spain enjoy a period of dominance. The ball is fired into the circle and Mullan’s outstretched stick deflects it past McFerran and into the top corner but there a no own goals in hockey. Ireland are standing firm, just.
Here’s Ireland’s goal courtesy of Anna O’Flanagan.
@irishhockey Brilliant #FIHGoal at the @Vitality_UK #HWC2018 in London! 👏— FIH (@FIH_Hockey) August 4, 2018
IRL v ESP @irishhockey
Watch here 📺 https://t.co/Ng8PUTqYpA pic.twitter.com/nZzOsjaoI6
Q2 15.00 - After a quick word from Shaw and a chance for the players to get some fluids on board, we’re back underway in the second quarter.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Ireland 1-0 Spain
And that’s it for an absorbing first quarter, with O’Flanagan’s deflected effort from McCay’s PC handing Ireland the advantage at the Lee Valley Stadium. Gripping stuff.
Q1 1.00 - Spain pushing for an equaliser late in the first quarter and it’s the first time real questions have been asked of the Irish defence. Shaw’s side initially do well to avert the danger before the ball flashes across the face of goal, prompting a collective sigh of relief from everyone in green.
Q1 4.00 – Close! Meeke is the receiver this time and is forced to slightly readjust but gets her shot away, forcing Maria Ruiz into a smart stop after O’Flanagan looked for another deflection. Ireland on top but it’s tense in London!
Q1 4.00 - Another penalty corner Ireland! Gillian Pinder drives into the circle after some good work from Evans down the left, and it comes off a Spanish foot.
Q1 7.00 - These two sides know each other inside out at this stage having faced off 26 times in the past five years. Spain, ranked 11th in the world, have the edge on the head-to-head having won 13 times to Ireland’s nine.
Q1 8.00 - Ireland have done all the early running, with the left flank proving to be particularly rewarding. Watkins, Mullan and now Deirde Duke have found space on that far side and are looking to get at the heart of that Spanish defence.
Q1 9.00 - With temperatures nearing the 30 degrees mark at pitch level, Shaw is rotating his midfield and forwards regularly in the early throes of this last four tie. Ireland have brought a ferocious tempo early on, forcing Spain to look long for their forwards.
Q1 10.00 - A dream start for Ireland and it all came off another expertly-worked PC, with Shirley McCay slapping from the top of the circle and O’Flanagan applying the clinical finishing touch.
Q1 12.00 – GOAL! Ireland 1-0 Spain
What a start, and it’s Anna O’Flanagan again! She brilliantly deflects the penalty corner home and the Ireland lead after just three minutes of this semi-final.
Q1 12.00 - First bit of space for Chloe Watkins down Ireland’s left flank, and she feeds the ever-willing Katie Mullan, who drives it into the circle and it comes off a Spanish foot. Penalty corner Ireland.
Q1 13.00 – Both sides understandably trying to settle into the occasion in the early exchanges. Electric atmosphere inside the ground.
FIRST QUARTER: We’re underway.
A rousing rendition of Ireland’s Call rings around the London Olympic Park, and we’re all set. Ireland to get us underway.
As expected, there are large swathes of green inside the Lee Valley Stadium and the Irish voices are making themselves heard as the teams convene down below us in the tunnel area.
Ireland’s coach, Graham Shaw, is already in position in the dugout. Here we go!
How are the nerves?
Stage set for Ireland’s Hockey World Cup semi-final in London. pic.twitter.com/yzrae994Hq— Ryan Bailey (@RyanK_Bailey) August 4, 2018
After Thursday’s defeat of India, there have been frantic efforts to get hold of tickets for this afternoon’s semi-final tie here at the Olympic Park in London, with thousands of Irish fans again expected to make up a large portion of the crowd.
The support the team has received from family and friends and the wider Irish diaspora in London has been well documented and with RTÉ again carrying live TV coverage, as well as live commentary on Radio 1, hockey fever has truly gripped the country over the last fortnight.
But this hasn’t been a fluke, this has been years in the making. After the agony of missing out on the Rio Olympics by the width of a post (those shootout demons were exorcised on Thursday, anyway), Shaw has forged an enviable bond within the dressing room and a winning culture despite the programme being horribly under-resourced and the players having to dip into their own pocket to represent their country.
What has put the achievement of reaching the semi-finals in a first World Cup appearance in 16 years in even greater perspective is that Ireland have brought some of the sport’s traditional powerhouses to their knees on an amateur footing, bridging the gulf in resources by way of their passion, grit, determination and never-say-never attitude.
Whatever happens this afternoon, Irish hockey has well and truly been put on the map — both at home and abroad — by a group of players who have sacrificed everything to reach this stage and have embraced and savoured every moment of the journey — through the ups and downs, through the highs and lows — to achieve their full potential in front of the watching world.
But as Thursday’s shootout hero Chloe Watkins stressed, they are not quite done yet and just 60 minutes stands between them and a meeting with Netherlands or Australia, where, quite remarkably and scarcely believably, the World Cup title will be on the line.
1 hour to go! Starting line ups for the World Cup semi final between @IreWomenHockey and Spain, live on BT Sport and RTE 2 #GreenArmy #HWC2018 pic.twitter.com/S6pTuavBmE— Irish Hockey (@irishhockey) August 4, 2018
Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of the Women’s Hockey World Cup semi-final between Ireland and Spain from London’s Lee Valley Stadium.
Graham Shaw’s history-making squad, starting the tournament as the second-lowest ranked side, have defied every expectation and all odds during a magical run to the last four, and are now on the cusp of a place in Sunday’s gold medal match, with heavyweights Netherlands and Australia going head-to-head in the other semi later.
After group stage wins over India and USA sealed a direct passage through to the quarter-finals, Thursday’s thrilling shootout win over India catapulted Irish hockey to rarefied heights and has seen this team — a group that has rebounded from previous near-misses to seize their opportunity in seismic style — enter the nation’s sporting conscious.
Spain, ranked 11th in the world, will provide another formidable hurdle but with their no-pressure, no-excuses mantra, Ireland go into this afternoon’s semi-final brimming with the confidence and belief this historic odyssey has engendered.
Can Ireland write another memorable chapter in their 2018 World Cup campaign? The action isn’t far away now, and we’re following it all live from 2pm.
COMMENTS (19)