1:44PM

After Thursday’s defeat of India, there have been frantic efforts to get hold of tickets for this afternoon’s semi-final tie here at the Olympic Park in London, with thousands of Irish fans again expected to make up a large portion of the crowd.

The support the team has received from family and friends and the wider Irish diaspora in London has been well documented and with RTÉ again carrying live TV coverage, as well as live commentary on Radio 1, hockey fever has truly gripped the country over the last fortnight.

Source: Joe Toth/INPHO

But this hasn’t been a fluke, this has been years in the making. After the agony of missing out on the Rio Olympics by the width of a post (those shootout demons were exorcised on Thursday, anyway), Shaw has forged an enviable bond within the dressing room and a winning culture despite the programme being horribly under-resourced and the players having to dip into their own pocket to represent their country.

What has put the achievement of reaching the semi-finals in a first World Cup appearance in 16 years in even greater perspective is that Ireland have brought some of the sport’s traditional powerhouses to their knees on an amateur footing, bridging the gulf in resources by way of their passion, grit, determination and never-say-never attitude.

Whatever happens this afternoon, Irish hockey has well and truly been put on the map — both at home and abroad — by a group of players who have sacrificed everything to reach this stage and have embraced and savoured every moment of the journey — through the ups and downs, through the highs and lows — to achieve their full potential in front of the watching world.

But as Thursday’s shootout hero Chloe Watkins stressed, they are not quite done yet and just 60 minutes stands between them and a meeting with Netherlands or Australia, where, quite remarkably and scarcely believably, the World Cup title will be on the line.