Doherty to make first start as Keogh captains Ireland against Denmark

Paul Dollery reports from the Aviva Stadium
MATT DOHERTY HAS been handed his first start for the Republic of Ireland.
The in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back has been named in the team for tonight’s Uefa Nations League clash with Denmark at the Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).
Having been named earlier this week as the Premier League Fans’ Player of the Month, and with skipper Seamus Coleman missing through injury, Doherty has been given the nod by manager Martin O’Neill after previously making three substitute appearances in friendlies.
O’Neill has also selected Fulham’s Cyrus Christie, with Ireland expected to line up in either a 3-5-2 or 5-4-1 formation against the side who ended their hopes of World Cup qualification here last November.
In Coleman’s absence, Derby County defender Richard Keogh wears the captain’s armband in his first competitive appearance since the goalless draw with Wales in March 2017. He’s joined at the back by Shane Duffy and Kevin Long.
After missing September’s games against Wales and Poland due to injury, James McClean returns to the starting line-up. Callum O’Dowda also looks set to feature in a wide role.
Harry Arter, who was also absent from last month’s double header following his bust-up with assistant manager Roy Keane, will play in midfield with Jeff Hendrick.
Up front, Shane Long will be aiming for his first international goal in two years.
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Darren Randolph, Matt Doherty, Richard Keogh (captain), Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Cyrus Christie, Callum O’Dowda, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Shane Long.Subs: Colin Doyle (GK), Sean McDermott (GK), Ciaran Clark, David Meyler, Shaun Williams, Sean Maguire, Enda Stevens, Callum Robinson, John Egan, Conor Hourihane, Aiden O’Brien, Scott Hogan.
DENMARK: Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Mathias Jorgensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Pione Sisto; Kasper Dolberg.Subs: Jonas Lossl (GK), Frederik Ronnow (GK), Peter Ankersen, Jannik Vestergaard, Jonas Knudsen, Andreas Christensen, Anders Christiansen, Christian Gytkjaer, Mike Jensen, Pierre Hojbjerg, Lukas Lerager, Andreas Cornelius.
