This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?

Manager Martin O’Neill has some tough calls to make ahead of Saturday’s Nations League clash.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 7:00 PM
9 minutes ago 405 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4279245
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Goalkeeper and defence

BARRING ANY INJURY mishaps, Middlesbrough’s Darren Randolph is a certainty to start in goal. Sean McDermott is uncapped and Colin Doyle isn’t playing regularly this season.

Shane Duffy is a dead cert to start too, and Ciaran Clark is also likely to keep his place in the side, despite more than one costly error in the recent 4-1 loss to Wales.

Martin O’Neill has hinted at opting for three at the back, and if he does go through with this system, it will be interesting to see who he goes with as the third-choice centre-back.

Barring a Kyle Walker-style decision to put a full-back in there, the options are Richard Keogh, Kevin Long, John Egan, Darragh Lenihan and Derrick Williams.

Of those names, Keogh and Long would be the obvious picks in terms of competitive experience, though Egan, Lenihan and Williams have all been in decent form in the Championship.

Martin O’Neill has a habit of throwing up the odd surprise selection — picking Robbie Brady as left-back for the Euro 2016 qualifier at home to Poland, handing Duffy a competitive debut against Italy at Euro 2016 and giving Kevin Long a competitive debut in the World Cup qualifier against Austria are a couple of examples.

Blackburn’s Williams has played just once for Ireland, though he was one of the better performers in the 2-0 friendly loss to France last May.

The 25-year-old Hamburg-born footballer is capable of playing both left-back and left-sided centre-back, so he seemingly would be a more natural fit in there than, for example, Keogh. Long is also a viable alternative, having played that role in the recent Poland friendly.

Wing-backs

James McClean is usually one of the first names on the team-sheet when fit, so expect Martin O’Neill to find a role for the 29-year-old regardless of the system they employ.

If it is a 3-5-2, which Ireland went with against Poland, then McClean will probably to revert to the left wing-back role, though O’Neill has played him as a second striker on occasion. The Stoke star’s pace and work-rate means he is unlikely to be a defensive liability, but there is a concern that the attacking threat he brings could be quelled if put in this relatively unfamiliar position.

Right wing-back is one of the more interesting selection dilemmas. With Seamus Coleman absent through injury, it is uncertain who O’Neill will pick. Matt Doherty is the in-form Irish player in the Premier League right now with Wolves, while Cyrus Christie is also playing in the top flight with Fulham, but has had a less impressive start to the season.

O’Neill has opted for Christie ahead of Doherty in the past, but the latter’s superb form could just swing the tight call in his favour.

Midfield

Jeff Hendrick, Conor Hourihane and Callum O’Dowda all started the game with Wales, though that was as part of a four-man midfield alongside Cyrus Christie.

Playing them as a three might give the side a better balance, with the onus on Hendrick and Hourihane in particular to put a shift in, while more will be expected creatively from O’Dowda.

Of the trio, however, arguably none are guaranteed to play, given that they have not been consistent starters at club level this season. The experienced likes of David Meyler and Harry Arter will feel they are not far off a starting spot either, while Shaun Williams caught the eye off the bench in Wales and started the subsequent match against Poland. Alan Browne, meanwhile, has been excelling at club level for some time now, and will hope to be given a chance.

Forwards

The pace and presence up front of Shane Long was badly missed against Wales. The Southampton striker missed training on Tuesday and Wednesday with an ankle knock, but provided he is fully fit, Long should start Saturday’s match.

The suspicion is that these games have come too soon for Sean Maguire, who only made his first appearance of the season in the final 15 minutes of Preston’s Championship clash with Wigan last weekend. Martin O’Neill suggested as much, when he hinted in a pre-match press conference that the ex-Cork City striker would likely play a cameo role at best in these games.

Callum Robibnson has more or less gone straight into the side after receiving international clearance to play, starting the matches against Wales and Poland. It also helps that the 23-year-old attacker has been showing decent form at Preston, with five goals already this season.

Aiden O’Brien did well on his debut in Wroclaw last month, scoring the header that put Ireland into the lead. If Long is deemed not fit enough to start, then the Millwall man is the most likely name to come into the side.

Predicted Ireland starting XI: Randolph; Clark, Duffy, Williams; Doherty, McClean; Hendrick, Hourihane, O’Dowda; Long, Robinson.

11The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    McGregor's team-mate denies sparking UFC 229 brawl with religious slur
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    IRELAND
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Dublin teen Niamh Coyne storms to stunning silver at Youth Olympic Games
    Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    Injury-hampered Gareth Bale '50-50 to play against Ireland' in Dublin, says Giggs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'There were low days... You're thinking: &quot;Are you good enough?&quot;'
    'There were low days... You're thinking: "Are you good enough?"'
    'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    New contract to extend Ireland defender's run as Burnley's longest-serving player

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie