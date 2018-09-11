This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Aiden O'Brien to debut in Poland as O'Neill hands first starts to Williams and Stevens

Millwall striker Aiden O’Brien will pull on the green shirt for the first time at senior level this evening.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 6:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,842 Views 26 Comments
http://the42.ie/4230428
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS handed an international debut to Millwall striker Aiden O’Brien for tonight’s friendly with Poland in Wroclaw (kick-off 7:45pm).

Shaun Williams, who netted Ireland’s consolation during last week’s humiliation in Cardiff, earns his first start for Ireland, as does former Shamrock Rovers left-back Enda Stevens.

John Egan will wear number 10 alongside fellow Cork man Kevin Long and captain Richard Keogh at the heart of Ireland’s defence.

Darren Randolph, Cyrus Christie, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda and Callum Robinson are the five players to retain their place in O’Neill’s starting XI.

Debutant O’Brien has netted twice in eight appearances for Millwall this term.

The Islington-born 24-year-old averaged a goal every other game in his 10 caps for Ireland U21s, and has represented Ireland from U17 level upwards.

Ireland team to play Poland

23. Darren Randolph

20. Richard Keogh
10. John Egan
21. Kevin Long

12. Enda Stevens
13. Jeff Hendrick
7. Shaun Williams
8. Callum O’Dowda
3. Cyrus Christie

14. Callum Robinson
11. Aiden O’Brien

Highly-rated Brighton prospect on target in Ireland U19s victory

