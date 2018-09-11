Aiden O'Brien to debut in Poland as O'Neill hands first starts to Williams and Stevens

MARTIN O’NEILL HAS handed an international debut to Millwall striker Aiden O’Brien for tonight’s friendly with Poland in Wroclaw (kick-off 7:45pm).

Shaun Williams, who netted Ireland’s consolation during last week’s humiliation in Cardiff, earns his first start for Ireland, as does former Shamrock Rovers left-back Enda Stevens.

John Egan will wear number 10 alongside fellow Cork man Kevin Long and captain Richard Keogh at the heart of Ireland’s defence.

Darren Randolph, Cyrus Christie, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda and Callum Robinson are the five players to retain their place in O’Neill’s starting XI.

Debutant O’Brien has netted twice in eight appearances for Millwall this term.

The Islington-born 24-year-old averaged a goal every other game in his 10 caps for Ireland U21s, and has represented Ireland from U17 level upwards.

Ireland team to play Poland

23. Darren Randolph

20. Richard Keogh

10. John Egan

21. Kevin Long

12. Enda Stevens

13. Jeff Hendrick

7. Shaun Williams

8. Callum O’Dowda

3. Cyrus Christie

14. Callum Robinson

11. Aiden O’Brien

