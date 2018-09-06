This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales

The Preston North End striker has been included in the team for tonight’s Uefa Nations League opener.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 6:30 PM
2 hours ago 8,349 Views 33 Comments
http://the42.ie/4222017

– Paul Dollery reports from Cardiff City Stadium

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Martin O’Neill has handed a senior international debut to Callum Robinson for tonight’s opening game in the Uefa Nations League (7.45pm).

The Preston North End attacker has been named in the starting line-up for the clash with Wales at Cardiff City Stadium.

Callum Robinson Callum Robinson will make his first competitive appearance for the Republic of Ireland tonight against Wales. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

After declaring for Ireland earlier this year, Robinson recently obtained an Irish passport. The 23-year-old was born in England but his maternal grandmother hailed from Monaghan.

The ex-Aston Villa forward, who represented England at underage level, opened his goalscoring account for the season in Preston’s 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Martin O’Neill has been forced to contend with a lengthy list of absentees, with seven players currently injured and two others — Declan Rice and Harry Arter — also unavailable.

O’Neill’s selection suggests that a 3-5-2 formation may be deployed, but that won’t become clear until kick-off.

Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane will make his first start in a competitive international, while the team will be captained by Everton full-back Seamus Coleman in his first competitive outing for Ireland since fracturing his leg against Wales in March 2017.

Wales: Wayne Hennessey; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Ashley Williams (captain), Ben Davies; Ethan Ampadu, Joe Allen; David Brooks, Aaron Ramsey, Tom Lawrence; Gareth Bale.
Republic of Ireland: Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman (captain), Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, Stephen Ward, Cyrus Christie, Conor Hourihane; Callum Robinson, Jeff Hendrick, Callum O’Dowda, Jonathan Walters.

