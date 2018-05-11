  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RTÉ to show Ireland's U17 European Championship quarter-final

Colin O’Brien’s side face Netherlands on Monday.

By The42 Team Friday 11 May 2018, 7:35 PM
7 minutes ago 121 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4008212
Troy Parrott celebrates his goal earlier.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Troy Parrott celebrates his goal earlier.
Troy Parrott celebrates his goal earlier.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

IRELAND’S UEFA U17 European Championship quarter-final clash against Netherlands will be shown live on RTÉ this Monday, it has been confirmed.

Colin O’Brien’s side emerged from their group with victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina this afternoon and will now face two-time winners Netherlands in the knockout stages.

Second-half goals from Troy Parrott and Norwich City striker Adam Idah secured a 2-0 win at St George’s Park earlier.

The Boys in Green won two of their Group C fixtures to advance as runners-up behind Belgium, as they look to emulate Brian Kerr’s side of 1998, who won that year’s tournament in Scotland.

Uefa will confirm the venue and kick-off time for Monday’s quarter-final once the group stages are concluded this evening, but the game will be shown on RTÉ2 irrespective of the start time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Blow for World Cup contenders Brazil as Dani Alves ruled out of the tournament

Football and education partnership leads ex-St Patrick’s Athletic defender to FAI Intermediate Cup final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge'
'I just came over to France for a different experience and a new challenge'
'It’s not just James. There’s a host of players we had difficult conversations with'
Donnacha Ryan at the heart of Racing side showing just one enforced change from win over Munster
FOOTBALL
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Swansea legend Leon Britton is retiring after 536 appearances across all four divisions
Salah: I always wanted to prove Chelsea wrong
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
LEINSTER
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Leinster go into Champions Cup final without James Lowe as Gibson-Park provides cover
Millions of Lorenzetti's euros have gone in but Racing's rise is impressive
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
HURLING
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
3 All-Ireland club winners and 3 debutants as Dublin hurlers name side to face Kilkenny
'It's crazy. Realistically you don't even think about what you're doing'
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
LIVERPOOL
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
Haven't got a ticket for the Champions League final? You could always go to Anfield instead
The improbable 10-goal swing needed to save Swansea and more Premier League talking points
Emre Can set to leave Liverpool this summer for Juventus - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie