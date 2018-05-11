RTÉ to show Ireland's U17 European Championship quarter-final

IRELAND’S UEFA U17 European Championship quarter-final clash against Netherlands will be shown live on RTÉ this Monday, it has been confirmed.

Colin O’Brien’s side emerged from their group with victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina this afternoon and will now face two-time winners Netherlands in the knockout stages.

Second-half goals from Troy Parrott and Norwich City striker Adam Idah secured a 2-0 win at St George’s Park earlier.

The Boys in Green won two of their Group C fixtures to advance as runners-up behind Belgium, as they look to emulate Brian Kerr’s side of 1998, who won that year’s tournament in Scotland.

Uefa will confirm the venue and kick-off time for Monday’s quarter-final once the group stages are concluded this evening, but the game will be shown on RTÉ2 irrespective of the start time.

We can confirm that Monday's Under 17 European Championship quarter final against Netherlands will be broadcast live on RTE 2. A time and venue will be finalised by UEFA following the conclusion of the group stage this evening. #U17EURO #IRLU17 pic.twitter.com/nwAwdtAmJV — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) May 11, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!