This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 23 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U19 international leaves Aston Villa to join League One outfit

Rochdale have confirmed that James Finnerty is moving to the club.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 23 May 2018, 4:50 PM
1 hour ago 2,197 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4030265
James Finnerty (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
James Finnerty (file pic).
James Finnerty (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL James Finnerty has left Aston Villa to join Rochdale, the League One club have confirmed.

The defender, who has signed a two-year deal with his new club, ends a three-year spell at Villa, who signed him from renowned Dublin schoolboy club Belvedere FC.

The transfer, which comes into effect on 1 July, is manager Keith Hill’s first of the summer.

Finnerty, who made a number of appearances for Villa’s U18 and U23 teams, has represented Ireland at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 level.

“As soon as I heard that Rochdale were interested, I knew it would be a great opportunity for me,” the Meath-born player told the club’s official website.

“I’m well aware that the manager gives opportunities to young players, so it was a chance I didn’t want to turn down.

“I enjoyed my three years at Villa but I’m looking forward to a new challenge. I’m delighted to get the deal done so early in the close season and I can’t wait to get started.”

It was a difficult 2017-18 campaign for Rochdale, who avoided relegation to League Two on the final day of the season, having been 12 points adrift of safety at one point during the season.

Finnerty will become part of a squad that also includes former Ireland U19 international Joe Rafferty and 21-year-old Wexford native Ryan Delaney, who has impressed since joining the club from Burton Albion last January.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Man United goalkeeper ruled out of World Cup for Argentina due to injury>

‘Seven games in 21 days is ridiculous’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
Changing of the guard makes Champions Cup a vital pillar for Ulster's rebuild
FOOTBALL
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
Salah wouldn't improve Real Madrid – Del Bosque
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
SOCCER
Torres looks for his only way out
Torres looks for his only way out
On his way: Liverpool agree €26.5million Suarez transfer
Richard Keys open to RTÉ switch as Al Jazeera line up sacked Sky Sports duo
REAL MADRID
'They'll either kill us or praise us' â Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
'They'll either kill us or praise us' – Marcelo ready for backlash if Madrid lose Champions League final
'If you Google 'European nights', the answer must be 'Anfield'' - Klopp
'These players have an opportunity to not just change their careers but their lives in general'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie