Ireland U19 international leaves Aston Villa to join League One outfit

IRELAND U19 INTERNATIONAL James Finnerty has left Aston Villa to join Rochdale, the League One club have confirmed.

The defender, who has signed a two-year deal with his new club, ends a three-year spell at Villa, who signed him from renowned Dublin schoolboy club Belvedere FC.

The transfer, which comes into effect on 1 July, is manager Keith Hill’s first of the summer.

Finnerty, who made a number of appearances for Villa’s U18 and U23 teams, has represented Ireland at U15, U16, U17, U18 and U19 level.

“As soon as I heard that Rochdale were interested, I knew it would be a great opportunity for me,” the Meath-born player told the club’s official website.

“I’m well aware that the manager gives opportunities to young players, so it was a chance I didn’t want to turn down.

“I enjoyed my three years at Villa but I’m looking forward to a new challenge. I’m delighted to get the deal done so early in the close season and I can’t wait to get started.”

It was a difficult 2017-18 campaign for Rochdale, who avoided relegation to League Two on the final day of the season, having been 12 points adrift of safety at one point during the season.

Finnerty will become part of a squad that also includes former Ireland U19 international Joe Rafferty and 21-year-old Wexford native Ryan Delaney, who has impressed since joining the club from Burton Albion last January.

