Ireland name 32-man squad for U20 Six Nations

It features 11 players already capped at the age grade.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 22 Jan 2018, 11:34 AM
10 hours ago 8,908 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/3810677
Tommy O'Brien will captain the side.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Tommy O'Brien will captain the side.
Tommy O'Brien will captain the side.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

NOEL MCNAMARA HAS named a 32-man squad for the 2018 U20 Six Nations featuring 11 players who were capped across last season’s U20 Six Nations and U20 World Championships.

Prop Jordan Duggan, hookers Ronan Kelleher and Diarmuid Barron, along with back-row Sean Masterson all featured among the forwards last season.

The returning backs include scrum-half Jonny Stewart, out-half Conor Dean, centres Angus Curtis, David McCarthy and Tommy O’Brien, as well as Mark Keane and Michael Silvester in the back three.

Speaking after making his selection, head coach Noel McNamara said:

“It’s an exciting time for the players and the coaching team.

“There have been some tight calls across the board and it’s great to see that competition for places. Also, with 11 players who were involved last season, there is some good experience across the squad.

“The players have all been working hard over the past number of months and we’re confident in the ability of the squad that we have selected.”

The Irish side will open their Six Nations campaign against France U20s on 2 February.

The Ireland squad in full:

Forwards (18): 
Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s /Leinster)
Matthew Agnew (Ballymenia/Ulster)
Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen /Munster)
Joe Byrne (Dublin University /Leinster)
Ronan Coffey (Shannon /Munster)
Matthew Dalton (Malone /Ulster)
Cormac Daly (Clontarf /Leinster)
Jordan Duggan (Naas /Leinster)
Jack Dunne (Dublin University /Leinster)
Joe Dunleavy (Malone /Ulster)
James French (UCC /Munster)
Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch /Ulster)
Max Kearney (Dublin University /Leinster)
Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne /Leinster)
Sean Masterson (Corinthians /Connacht)
Jack O’Sullivan (UCC /Munster)
Tom O’Toole (Banbridge /Ulster)
Charlie Ryan (UCD /Leinster)

Backs (14):
Harry Byrne (UCD /Leinster)
Angus Curtis (Queen’s University /Ulster)
Conor Dean (St. Mary’s /Leinster)
Conor Hayes (Young Munster /Munster)
Mark Keane (Queen’s University)
Angus Kernohan (Ballymena /Ulster)
David McCarthy (Garryowen /Munster)
James McCarthy (UL Bohemian /Munster)
Sean O’Brien (Clontarf /Leinster)
Tommy O’Brien (UCD /Leinster) (Captain)
Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf /Leinster)
Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University /Ulster)
Michael Silvester (Dublin University /Leinster)
Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne /Leinster)

