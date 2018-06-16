Ireland make six changes in bid to avoid U20 World Cup relegation

IRELAND WILL BID to avoid the disastrous scenario of relegation from the World Rugby U20 World Championship tomorrow when they face Japan in the 11th-12th place play-off in Béziers [KO 10am Irish time, eir Sport 2].

Noel McNamara’s side have endured a miserable campaign to date, losing all four of their games, and now face into a do-or-die match on Sunday, with their status in the tournament under threat.

Defeat would see Ireland drop down to the Trophy tournament next year, an almost unimaginable outcome given McNamara’s charges travelled to France harbouring ambitions of reaching the knockout stages.

The head coach has made six changes for the clash with Japan, with injuries further depleting Ireland’s resources as Diarmuid Barron, Aaron Hall and Michael Silvester have been ruled out.

In the front row, hooker Dan Sheehan makes his first start at this age grade while Leinster academy prop Jack Aungier will bolster the pack. Cormac Daly and Joe Dunleavy come in at second row and back row respectively.

Michael Silvester has returned home injured. Source: ©INPHO

Ulster’s Jonny Stewart is restored at scrum-half and his provincial team-mate Michael Lowry takes the place of the injured Silvester at fullback, in a side captained by the impressive Caelan Doris.

“This isn’t a position we imagined we’d be in, but we know how important it’s going to be to get the win tomorrow,” McNamara said. “Japan showed on Tuesday that they are a tough outfit.

“It took a late Georgia try to beat the Japanese side in midweek, so we are aware of the threats they pose. There’s a huge amount on the line tomorrow and everyone involved is fully focused on getting the result.”

Ireland:

15. Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster)

14. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)

13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)

12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster)

11. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

2. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf/Leinster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney (Corinthians/Connacht)

17. Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo/Connacht)

18. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)

22. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

23. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster).

