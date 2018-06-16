This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 16 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland make six changes in bid to avoid U20 World Cup relegation

‘This isn’t a position we imagined we’d be in,’ head coach Noel McNamara says.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 16 Jun 2018, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,114 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4074688
Caelan Doris captains Ireland.
Image: ©INPHO
Caelan Doris captains Ireland.
Caelan Doris captains Ireland.
Image: ©INPHO

IRELAND WILL BID to avoid the disastrous scenario of relegation from the World Rugby U20 World Championship tomorrow when they face Japan in the 11th-12th place play-off in Béziers [KO 10am Irish time, eir Sport 2].

Noel McNamara’s side have endured a miserable campaign to date, losing all four of their games, and now face into a do-or-die match on Sunday, with their status in the tournament under threat.

Defeat would see Ireland drop down to the Trophy tournament next year, an almost unimaginable outcome given McNamara’s charges travelled to France harbouring ambitions of reaching the knockout stages.

The head coach has made six changes for the clash with Japan, with injuries further depleting Ireland’s resources as Diarmuid Barron, Aaron Hall and Michael Silvester have been ruled out.

In the front row, hooker Dan Sheehan makes his first start at this age grade while Leinster academy prop Jack Aungier will bolster the pack. Cormac Daly and Joe Dunleavy come in at second row and back row respectively.

Michael Silvester Michael Silvester has returned home injured. Source: ©INPHO

Ulster’s Jonny Stewart is restored at scrum-half and his provincial team-mate Michael Lowry takes the place of the injured Silvester at fullback, in a side captained by the impressive Caelan Doris.

“This isn’t a position we imagined we’d be in, but we know how important it’s going to be to get the win tomorrow,” McNamara said. “Japan showed on Tuesday that they are a tough outfit.

“It took a late Georgia try to beat the Japanese side in midweek, so we are aware of the threats they pose. There’s a huge amount on the line tomorrow and everyone involved is fully focused on getting the result.”

Ireland:

15. Michael Lowry (Banbridge/Ulster)
14. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)
13. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)
12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster)
11. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)
9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)
2. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster)
3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf/Leinster)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)
8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney (Corinthians/Connacht)
17. Jakub Wojtkowicz (Sligo/Connacht)
18. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)
19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)
20. Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster)
21. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)
22. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
23. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Schmidt hails ‘super line-breaks’ and breakdown work as Ireland bite back against Australia

Peter ‘turnover’ O’Mahony leads from the front as Ireland deliver their season’s best

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Deflected Pogba effort delivers victory for stuttering French against Australia
Ramos tells De Gea 'never give up' after Portugal blunder
Nacho gives Spain the lead with technically-esquisite rasper that finds its way past both posts
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
Argentina boss denies underestimating Iceland despite naming XI a day early
First fixtures! Steven Gerrard handed tough start with Rangers
England can win the World Cup - Mourinho
IRELAND
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
'He's really deserving of that man-of-the-match award' - Furlong on fire
Wallabies unhappy about broken Genia arm but Schmidt positive on Irish injuries
Schmidt hails 'super line-breaks' and breakdown work as Ireland bite back against Australia
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Europa League play-offs in Irish football 'is something that we will be encouraging'
Morrissey the saviour as Cork strike late to maintain lead at the summit
Dundalk run riot at Brandywell to extend impressive win streak
WORLD CUP 2018
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland
Lionel Messi misses a penalty as Argentina left frustrated by World Cup debutants Iceland
Watch: Sergio Aguero thunderbolt cancelled out by Iceland's first-ever World Cup goal
Dramatic last-gasp own goal sees Iran claim their first World Cup win for 20 years

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie