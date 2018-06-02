McNamara names five changes as Ireland U20s look to overcome Junior Springboks

Ireland fell to France at the Stade Aime Giral on Wednesday.

IRELAND HEAD COACH Noel McNamara has made five changes to the side which fell to France midweek, as his side prepare to meet South Africa in the World Rugby U20 Championships tomorrow afternoon.

Ireland are seeking to get their campaign up and running with a victory after falling short in a 26-24 pool-opening loss at the Stade Aime Giral on Wednesday.

The front-row remains unchanged with prop Jordan Duggan — who was a late change for James French on Wednesda — lining out alongside hooker Diarmuid Barron and tighthead Jack Aungier.

Cormac Daly starts alongside and Jack Dunne in the second row, with the back row once again consisting of Joe Dunleavy, Matthew Agnew and captain Caelan Doris.

Jonny Stewart and Conor Dean start at scrum-half and out-half, with James Hume coming into the centre to partner Tommy O’Brien.

Sean O’Brien starts on the left wing, with Tom Roche on the right and Michael Silvester at full-back.

“I think everyone was disappointed that we didn’t come away with the win on Wednesday night,” said McNamara ahead of tomorrow’s game.

“But we’ve taken the positives from the game and looked forward to tomorrow’s match.

“South Africa are a big and physical team so we’re expecting a big battle tomorrow, but one the players are really looking forward to.”

Ireland take on the Junior Springboks at 3.30pm tomorrow in Narbonne.

Ireland team versus France:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster)

13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

12. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)

11. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)

10. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

9. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf/Leinster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Joe Dunleavy Malone(/Ulster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster) Captain

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster)

17. Bryan O’Connor (UCC/Munster)

18. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster)

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)

22. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

23. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster)

