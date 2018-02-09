  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland focus on fast start in bid to get Six Nations back on track against Italy

Noel McNamara’s side are in action at Donnybrook this evening.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 9 Feb 2018, 7:05 AM
4 hours ago 1,832 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3842078
Ireland are ready for the physical test Italy will provide.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Ireland are ready for the physical test Italy will provide.
Ireland are ready for the physical test Italy will provide.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT GOES WITHOUT saying, but Ireland U20s will be focusing on a quick, and purposeful, start when they look to get their Six Nations campaign back on track against Italy at Donnybrook this evening [KO 7.15pm, RTÉ2].

Noel McNamara’s young side were left to rue an error-strewn and disjointed opening half performance in Bordeaux last week but the response after the break left grounds for optimism moving forward.

Both the coach and players have spoken about using that second-half display as the benchmark for the rest of their championship campaign, and Ireland are expecting another big physical test later.

Italy gave as good as they got against defending champions England last week before falling away in the second half and they have six players back from last year, which can be a significant advantage at this level.

The Azzurri also won the most recent meeting of the two countries at U20 level, a 22-21 victory in the World Rugby U20 Championship last May.

McNamara has made four changes in personnel for the round two clash with two coming in the back row, where flankers Sean Masterson and Matthew Agnew come in to join Munster academy number eight Jack O’Sullivan.

The tight five remains unchanged, with props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier starting alongside hooker Ronan Kelleher and Cormac Daly and Jack Dunne named in the second row.

In the backs, Leinster academy scrum-half Hugh O’Sullivan comes into starting side, having won his first cap from the bench last week, and he will partner out-half Harry Byrne, the younger brother of Ross.

Noel McNamara before the game Ireland coach Noel McNamara. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Angus Curtis is promoted from the bench to start in midfield alongside captain Tommy O’Brien, while the back three remains unchanged, with Michael Silvester at fullback, and James McCarthy and Peter Sullivan on the wings.

“We played Italy during the summer with the Leinster 20s and we watched them play against England,” McNamara said.

“They ran a very experienced England side very close last week. It was a tight run affair over there so we will expect a serious test. They have six players returning from the pack last year and the team that beat Ireland in a Junior Rugby World Cup.

“Their starting 10 is back so they have a lot of experience. They will be coming back here in a very positive frame of mind and looking for a result. We need to go about our business in the right way or we will be in for a very difficult evening.”

Italy have made three changes, all of which are in the backline, for their trip to Dublin.

Alberto Rossi comes into the team at fullback, Damiano Mazza will line up at inside centre and Tommaso Coppo is the new left winger, with the pack unchanged from their strong display against England last weekend.

Ireland:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)
14. Peter Sullivan (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)
13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) Captain
12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster)
11. James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster)
9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

1. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)
2. Ronan Kelleher (UCD/ Leinster)
3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
4. Cormac Daly (Clontarf FC/Leinster)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster)
6. Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)
8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers FC/Leinster)
17. James French (UCC RFC/Munster)
18.Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)
19. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster)
20. Ronan Foley (UCD RFC/Leinster)
21. Paddy Patterson (UCD RFC/Leinster)
22. Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster
23. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

Italy:

15. Alberto Rossi (Valsugana Padova)
14. Simone Cornelli (Toscana Aeroporti I Medicei)
13. Michelangelo Biondelli (Rugby Viadana 1970)
12. Damiano Mazza (Accademia Nazionale Ivan Francescato)
11. Tommaso Coppo (Petrarca Padova)
10. Antonio Rizzi (Petrarca Padova)
9. Niccolò Casilio (Patarò Calvisano)

1. Danilo Fischetti (Patarò Calvisano)
2. Matteo Luccardi (Patarò Calvisano)
3. Michele Mancini Parri (Accademia Nazionale Ivan Francescato)
4. Niccolò Cannone (Petrarca Padova)
5. Matteo Canali (Rugby Colorno)
6. Michele Lamoro (Petrarca Padova) Captain
7. Jacopo Bianchi (Fiamme Oro Rugby)
8. Lodovico Manni (Mogliano Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Niccolò Taddia (Accademia Nazionale Ivan Francescato)
17. Leonardo Mariottini (Accademia Nazionale Ivan Francescato)
18. Guido Romano (Rugby Colorno)
19. Edoardo Iachizzi (Usap Perpignan)
20. Enrico Ghigo (Accademia Nazionale Ivan Francescato)
21. Leonardo Bacchi (Rugby Viadana 1970)
22. Filippo Di Marco (Accademia Nazionale Ivan Francescato)
23. Alessandro Fusco (Accademia Nazionale Ivan Francescato)

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I expect Jordan to provide what he has been providing in provincial matches’

‘You have to be ready to take your opportunity and I have to do that this Saturday’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
'I just know that we African players are proud of ourselves'
Watch: Ex-Man United striker Van Persie takes 50 seconds to score first Feyenoord goal in 14 years
'I was definitely a big fan' – Pulisic admits Man United support
ITALY
O'Shea: 'Thatâs sport. Thatâs why Iâll never do any job in Ireland'
O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'
World Cup plans go hand-in-hand with the present tense for Ireland
'When you're not able to do something, it becomes mental': McGrath ready to roar again
IRELAND
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
Schmidt demanding Ireland 'to keep scoring, keep driving forward'
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
Ireland leave little to chance and more talking points ahead of Italy clash
SIX NATIONS
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
Following a 6-year absence, Lionel Beauxis will start for France against Scotland
England coach urges World Rugby to clamp down on 'out of order' Alun Wyn Jones
'I expect Jordan to provide what he has been providing in provincial matches'
JOE SCHMIDT
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
'He's got a real understanding of the game': Schmidt welcomes Payne's coaching role
Schmidt looks to maintain freshness as he manages the workload of his pack
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie