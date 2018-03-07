  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U20s make 7 changes ahead of Scotland clash

Noel McNamara’s side have also made one positional switch.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 6:00 PM
10 hours ago 5,287 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3890743
The Irish side suffered a narrow loss to Wales last month.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
The Irish side suffered a narrow loss to Wales last month.
The Irish side suffered a narrow loss to Wales last month.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND U20S HAVE made seven changes and one positional switch ahead of their Six Nations clash with Donnybrook on Friday (kick-off 7.15pm).

Coach Noel McNamara has opted to freshen things up, following last month’s 41-38 loss to Wales on home turf.

Props James French and Tom O’Toole will make their first starts of the Championship, having previously been introduced off the bench, featuring alongside hooker Ronan Kelleher.

Ulster Academy starlet Matthew Dalton is also included, having spent time in the senior set-up, taking over from Cormac Daly, who is out with a shoulder injury.

Dalton, who has featured five times for Ulster in the PRO14, links up with Jack Dunne in the second-row.

Another Ulster youngster, Joe Dunleavy, comes into the back row to win his first cap, alongside Matthew Agnew and Jack O’Sullivan.

Hugh O’Sullivan makes his second start of the campaign at 9, while Harry Byrne is at out-half.

Captain Tommy O’Brien is back as a centre, having previously featured on the wing, with Angus Curtis also featuring at 12. Ulster wingers Mark Keane and Angus Kernohan make their first starts, while Michael Silvester completes the back three.

“It’s set to be another good challenge for the players on Friday,” McNamara said. “Everyone was disappointed with the result against Wales, so it’s an opportunity to finish our time in Donnybrook on a positive note

“We’ve made some changes for Friday night and I know the management team are looking forward to seeing those players go out and show what they can do.

“Scotland come to Dublin off the back of a good win over England, so they will be full of confidence. The games between ourselves and Scotland have been close affairs over the last few seasons, so we’re expecting another tough encounter this week.”

The match will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two, with coverage starting at 7pm, while info on tickets can be found here.

Ireland team to face Scotland:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)
14. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena/Ulster)
13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) (capt)
12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University/Ulster)
11. Mark Keane (Queen’s University/Ulster)
10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)
9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)
1. James French (UCC RFC/Munster)
2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)
3. Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster)
4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster)
5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)
6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster)
7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)
8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. AN Other
17. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)
18. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)
20. Ronan Foley (UCD/Leinster)
21. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)
22. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)
23. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ex-Ireland forwards coach, former Munster star to take over at Super Rugby’s Hurricanes>

New Rugby World Cup bidding process could help Ireland and other smaller nations – reports>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Liverpool's Robertson sends young fan Firmino jersey because 'no one wants the left back's shirt'
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?
FOOTBALL
Wolves extend their lead at the top of the Championship with easy win over Leeds
Wolves extend their lead at the top of the Championship with easy win over Leeds
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
IRELAND
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
SCOTLAND
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie