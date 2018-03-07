Ireland U20s make 7 changes ahead of Scotland clash

IRELAND U20S HAVE made seven changes and one positional switch ahead of their Six Nations clash with Donnybrook on Friday (kick-off 7.15pm).

Coach Noel McNamara has opted to freshen things up, following last month’s 41-38 loss to Wales on home turf.

Props James French and Tom O’Toole will make their first starts of the Championship, having previously been introduced off the bench, featuring alongside hooker Ronan Kelleher.

Ulster Academy starlet Matthew Dalton is also included, having spent time in the senior set-up, taking over from Cormac Daly, who is out with a shoulder injury.

Dalton, who has featured five times for Ulster in the PRO14, links up with Jack Dunne in the second-row.

Another Ulster youngster, Joe Dunleavy, comes into the back row to win his first cap, alongside Matthew Agnew and Jack O’Sullivan.

Hugh O’Sullivan makes his second start of the campaign at 9, while Harry Byrne is at out-half.

Captain Tommy O’Brien is back as a centre, having previously featured on the wing, with Angus Curtis also featuring at 12. Ulster wingers Mark Keane and Angus Kernohan make their first starts, while Michael Silvester completes the back three.

“It’s set to be another good challenge for the players on Friday,” McNamara said. “Everyone was disappointed with the result against Wales, so it’s an opportunity to finish our time in Donnybrook on a positive note

“We’ve made some changes for Friday night and I know the management team are looking forward to seeing those players go out and show what they can do.

“Scotland come to Dublin off the back of a good win over England, so they will be full of confidence. The games between ourselves and Scotland have been close affairs over the last few seasons, so we’re expecting another tough encounter this week.”

The match will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two, with coverage starting at 7pm, while info on tickets can be found here.

Ireland team to face Scotland:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena/Ulster)

13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster) (capt)

12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University/Ulster)

11. Mark Keane (Queen’s University/Ulster)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)

1. James French (UCC RFC/Munster)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)

3. Tom O’Toole (Banbridge/Ulster)

4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC/Munster)

Replacements:

16. AN Other

17. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

18. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Ronan Foley (UCD/Leinster)

21. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University/Ulster)

22. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

23. James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster)

