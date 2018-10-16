Encouraging second-half display but Ireland's U21 Euro qualification campaign ends in defeat

Germany 2

Republic of Ireland 0

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND’S U21s produced an encouraging second-half display against Germany, but their last game in the European championship qualification campaign has ended in defeat.

Following their defeat to Israel last week, Ireland’s slim chances of booking their spot at the European championships were already dashed, but they gave a good account of themselves against Germany in Heidenheim.

Two goals in the first half was enough to secure victory for the host side, with Jani Serra getting them off the mark in the 31st minute after tapping the ball home from a cross.

Germany then doubled their advantage eight minutes later after some patient build-up play.

This time it was Levin Oztunali who found the target with a shot from outside the penalty area to crash the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Ireland’s team captain Josh Cullen came closest to getting a goal for the visitors in the first half and they continued to work hard after the restart in their search for a goal.

FT: Germany 2-0 #IRLU21🇮🇪



Ireland end the campaign with defeat after first-half goals from Serra and Oztunali. Excellent second-half performance though as Ryan Delaney hits the post in the final minute!



Full report from Heidenhaim to follow! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/Gk44hGCafb — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 16, 2018

Corey Whelan headed the ball wide from a Jordan Shipley corner on 64 minutes and Ryan Delaney was unlucky not to find the target in the final minute when his effort came back off the post.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: