LIVE: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of tonight’s Uefa Nations League clash between Ireland and Wales.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw was a tough watch for many, with Denmark enjoying 61% possession and the lion’s share of chances. Ireland had just one (one!) shot on target throughout the 90 minutes, but there were at least a few positives to take from the stalemate.

Martin O’Neill’s side looked solid at the back and succeeded in recording their first clean sheet in seven games. Following that dismal 4-1 defeat in Cardiff last month, back-to-back draws away to Poland and at home to Denmark have eased the pressure on the Irish management set-up.

Tonight Ireland will look to exact revenge on Ryan Giggs’ men for that awful, deflating loss in Wales at the start of September. With Gareth Bale, Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey all ruled out, it is the perfect opportunity to go out and snatch an important win.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Following a month of off-field contraries which include WhatsApp leaks, bust-ups with Roy Keane, Harry After temporarily walking away and Declan Rice still deciding on his international future, Saturday’s draw against Denmark did not inspire a huge amount of confidence.

The Aviva Stadium was eerily silent for large sways of the game and the lack of action or attacking threat from the Boys in Green was a real cause for concern. All of this has led to some suggestions that the Irish public is perhaps beginning to lose faith with the national team.

Therefore a win tonight, or at the very least a more encouraging performance, is paramount as Ireland prepare for Euro 2020 qualifiers next year. Stick with us for the ride, kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is coming up in just over an hour at 7.45pm!