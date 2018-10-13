This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 13 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

7,325 Views 16 Comments
Share

Some pre-game reading ahead of kick-off at 7.45pm:

Right, with 45 minutes to go before kick-off, which way do we see this game unfolding? Please God not another 5-1. My heart honestly couldn’t take it.


Poll Results:





An intriguing team from Martin O’Neill tonight. He makes a number of changes from the side which drew 1-1 away to Poland last month. A game which, if not for an 87th minute equaliser, would have seen Aiden O’Brien’s first ever international goal secure a morale-boosting away win.

Matt Doherty tonight earns his first ever international start at the age of 26, however there is also room in the team for Fulham’s Cyrus Christie. The assumption would be that Doherty will play as a left-sided wing-back and Christie on the opposite flank.

O’Neill seems to, as anticipated, have opted for a 3-5-2 formation tonight with James McClean playing just behind Shane Long as a second striker. Apart from James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman and Jon Walters, O’Neill has all of his players available to him (well, except Delcan Rice, but let’s not go there…)

It’s a strong line-up, and it needs to be too. O’Neill and Keane have been under a lot of pressure over the last two months, both on the field of play and off it. They cannot afford a heavy defeat tonight and desperately want to bounce back from that embarrassing 4-1 loss in Cardiff.

So, the two teams will line out as:

Ireland: Darren Randolph, Matt Doherty, Richard Keogh (captain), Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Cyrus Christie, Callum O’Dowda, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Shane Long.

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Mathias Jorgensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Pione Sisto; Kasper Dolberg.

Let’s get started with the team news…

Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of Ireland’s crucial Uefa Nations League clash against Denmark live from the Aviva Stadium.

The word ‘Denmark’ may send shivers down a few spines, and perhaps rightly so after last year’s bitterly disappointing 5-1 play-off defeat in Dublin which ended Ireland’s hopes of making it to a World Cup for the first time in 16 years.

Since then it’s been a case of trying to build again and move on — easier said than done. Ireland’s first competitive game since last November brought with it a dismal 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.

It was the worst possible start to the Nations League for Ireland and a host of controversies since the loss have mounted serious pressure on the shoulders of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane.

Seamus Coleman and James McClean Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Leaked Whatsapps, bust-ups, Harry After momentarily walking out and Declan Rice pondering his international future have meant the last couple of months have been a serious headache for anyone involved in the Irish set-up.

With all this in mind, today’s clash at home to Denmark has a lot riding on it. Granted, many see the Nations League as nothing more than renovated and glamorised friendlies. But if Ireland were to suffer two defeats, or something close to that over the next three days, the future of O’Neill and Keane could come into question.

They need positive results, Ireland need to put the recent past behind them. For an inconsequential Nations League game, there is an awful lot at stake at Landsdowne Road tonight.

Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just over an hour at 7.45pm!

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    LEINSTER
    James Lowe, the fan favourite who is box office on and off the pitch
    James Lowe, the fan favourite who is box office on and off the pitch
    'We just need to be careful we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves'
    Leinster light up the RDS and tear Wasps apart in stunning performance
    EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
    As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    'I've been waiting two years for this': Fit-again Coetzee eager to pay Ulster back
    Watch: Lowe hammers home Leinster's advantage with brilliant individual try
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    Messi rejected Man City offer to treble wages - Al Mubarak
    Amid interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, Genoa issue hands-off warning for €50 million-rated Polish ace
    Teenager Sancho saluted for realising his talent would be wasted at Man City
    WALES
    Onus on defence as misfiring Ireland prepare for a Denmark side deprived of their main man
    Onus on defence as misfiring Ireland prepare for a Denmark side deprived of their main man
    'His performances in recent times have not been up to the standard he attained in the Euros'
    'When Jack left me out of the squad for the Euros, I was devastated… I wasn’t the same player or person'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie