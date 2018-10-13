26 mins ago

An intriguing team from Martin O’Neill tonight. He makes a number of changes from the side which drew 1-1 away to Poland last month. A game which, if not for an 87th minute equaliser, would have seen Aiden O’Brien’s first ever international goal secure a morale-boosting away win.

Matt Doherty tonight earns his first ever international start at the age of 26, however there is also room in the team for Fulham’s Cyrus Christie. The assumption would be that Doherty will play as a left-sided wing-back and Christie on the opposite flank.

O’Neill seems to, as anticipated, have opted for a 3-5-2 formation tonight with James McClean playing just behind Shane Long as a second striker. Apart from James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman and Jon Walters, O’Neill has all of his players available to him (well, except Delcan Rice, but let’s not go there…)

It’s a strong line-up, and it needs to be too. O’Neill and Keane have been under a lot of pressure over the last two months, both on the field of play and off it. They cannot afford a heavy defeat tonight and desperately want to bounce back from that embarrassing 4-1 loss in Cardiff.