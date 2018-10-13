Ireland welcome Denmark to the Aviva Stadium as Martin O’Neill’s men look to bounce back following a heavy defeat in Wales last month.
Some pre-game reading ahead of kick-off at 7.45pm:
- Doherty in the starting XI against Denmark, a Preston duo up front and more Nations League talking points
- Onus on defence as misfiring Ireland prepare for a Denmark side deprived of their main man
- ‘His performances in recent times have not been up to the standard he attained in the Euros’
- O’Neill on Eriksen’s absence: We’re missing a world-class player too
- Sean Maguire: ‘It’s my body at the end of the day… I just need to keep in touch with Preston’
Right, with 45 minutes to go before kick-off, which way do we see this game unfolding? Please God not another 5-1. My heart honestly couldn’t take it.
An intriguing team from Martin O’Neill tonight. He makes a number of changes from the side which drew 1-1 away to Poland last month. A game which, if not for an 87th minute equaliser, would have seen Aiden O’Brien’s first ever international goal secure a morale-boosting away win.
Matt Doherty tonight earns his first ever international start at the age of 26, however there is also room in the team for Fulham’s Cyrus Christie. The assumption would be that Doherty will play as a left-sided wing-back and Christie on the opposite flank.
O’Neill seems to, as anticipated, have opted for a 3-5-2 formation tonight with James McClean playing just behind Shane Long as a second striker. Apart from James McCarthy, Seamus Coleman and Jon Walters, O’Neill has all of his players available to him (well, except Delcan Rice, but let’s not go there…)
It’s a strong line-up, and it needs to be too. O’Neill and Keane have been under a lot of pressure over the last two months, both on the field of play and off it. They cannot afford a heavy defeat tonight and desperately want to bounce back from that embarrassing 4-1 loss in Cardiff.
So, the two teams will line out as:
Ireland: Darren Randolph, Matt Doherty, Richard Keogh (captain), Shane Duffy, Kevin Long, Cyrus Christie, Callum O’Dowda, Harry Arter, Jeff Hendrick, James McClean, Shane Long.
Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Henrik Dalsgaard, Simon Kjaer, Mathias Jorgensen, Jens Stryger Larsen; Lasse Schone, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Martin Braithwaite, Pione Sisto; Kasper Dolberg.
BREAKING: Matt Doherty makes his first start for Ireland as Martin O'Neill names his team to face Denmark! #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/K0zNTJDho7— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 13, 2018
Vi er tilbage i Dublin til endnu et opgør mod Irland. Denne gang stiller vi således op 🇩🇰#ForDanmark #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/EeaOTc4y2N— Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) October 13, 2018
Let’s get started with the team news…
Hello! And welcome to our minute-by-minute coverage of Ireland’s crucial Uefa Nations League clash against Denmark live from the Aviva Stadium.
The word ‘Denmark’ may send shivers down a few spines, and perhaps rightly so after last year’s bitterly disappointing 5-1 play-off defeat in Dublin which ended Ireland’s hopes of making it to a World Cup for the first time in 16 years.
Since then it’s been a case of trying to build again and move on — easier said than done. Ireland’s first competitive game since last November brought with it a dismal 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.
It was the worst possible start to the Nations League for Ireland and a host of controversies since the loss have mounted serious pressure on the shoulders of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane.
Leaked Whatsapps, bust-ups, Harry After momentarily walking out and Declan Rice pondering his international future have meant the last couple of months have been a serious headache for anyone involved in the Irish set-up.
With all this in mind, today’s clash at home to Denmark has a lot riding on it. Granted, many see the Nations League as nothing more than renovated and glamorised friendlies. But if Ireland were to suffer two defeats, or something close to that over the next three days, the future of O’Neill and Keane could come into question.
They need positive results, Ireland need to put the recent past behind them. For an inconsequential Nations League game, there is an awful lot at stake at Landsdowne Road tonight.
Stick with us, kick-off is coming up in just over an hour at 7.45pm!
