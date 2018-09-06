Bale's stunning strike further exposes the gulf in class between Wales and Ireland

ALL OF THE negativity hanging over Martin O’Neill’s Ireland squad in the build-up to this Uefa Nations League campaign has translated into a horribly sluggish start in Cardiff, with Wales surging into a commanding 3-0 lead.
It took the home side just six minutes to cut Ireland apart, as Joe Allen was given time and space to slide a perfectly-weighted ball down the side of Ciaran Clark for Joe Lawrence to hammer past Darren Randolph at the near-post.
Pick that one out! 🚀— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2018
Gareth Bale strikes an absolute beauty for Wales to put them 2 up! 🏴
Watch @Cymru v @FAIreland in the UEFA Nations League live on Sky Sports Main Event now! https://t.co/jWe8Ua2iRg
Ireland found themselves two down in the 18th minute.
Jeff Hendrick’s loose ball saw an Irish move break down, and Wales clinically took advantage as Ben Davies’ 60-yard ball picked out Gareth Bale on the right, with the Real Madrid forward cutting inside to curl a sweet strike into the top corner.
Tom Lawrence gets @Cymru and Ryan Giggs off the mark after a lovely ball from Joe Allen! 🔥— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2018
Watch Wales v Republic of Ireland live on Sky Sports Football now! https://t.co/aMr7rrSdHz
And things went from bad to worse for the visitors either side of the break, as Jon Walters was dispossessed in midfield and Aaron Ramsey rifled home from a tight angle, before Connor Roberts made it 4-0, finishing off a brilliant move from the hosts.
🍾 It's champagne football from @Cymru! 🍾— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2018
Wales work the ball up the pitch and Bale squares it to Roberts who blasts it in! 🔥
Watch live on Sky Sports Main Event now! https://t.co/o2XmSMmIne
Substitute Shaun Williams pulled one back for Ireland after capitalising on Ramsey’s mistake, lifting the ball delightfully over Wayne Hennessey.
You can follow the game with our minute-by-minute liveblog here.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (40)