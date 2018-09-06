This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're unable to be missing five or six PL players and still be able to put on a real big show'

Martin O’Neill said his players need to be braver on the ball.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 10:39 PM
1 hour ago 5,222 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/4223503
O'Neill: We were missing key players but were still well beaten.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
O'Neill: We were missing key players but were still well beaten.
O'Neill: We were missing key players but were still well beaten.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

MARTIN O’NEILL POINTED to the absence of ‘five or six Premier League players’ from his squad as one of the contributing factors to Ireland’s chastening 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff this evening.

The Ireland manager also insisted his players must show greater bravery on the ball after watching a rampant Wales outfit tear the Boys in Green apart, thanks to goals from Tom Lawrence, Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts.

After a chaotic build-up to Ireland’s Nations League opener saw O’Neill lose the services of Declan Rice, Harry Arter and James McClean, the visitors were outclassed, outfought and outplayed by Wales, who made a thrilling start under manager Ryan Giggs.

It was a sluggish and abject performance from Ireland, who less than a year after winning in Cardiff to keep their World Cup hopes alive, slumped to another heavy defeat in competitive action.

Speaking to Sky Sports afterwards, O’Neill said: “We were missing some key players but were still well beaten. 

“Obviously we set out with good intentions. They scored very early on in the game, their second goal from a world-class player was a world-class goal and of course that sets you back and you’re 2-0 down after, what, 15 minutes. It’s a tough way back. It was a hard evening.

“We had a different side out from when we won here this time last year.”

Cyrus Christtie dejected after the game Cyrus Christie after the game. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

When asked if the spate of player withdrawals in build-up had an effect, O’Neill added: “I would have thought so. We’re unable to be missing five or six Premier League players and still be able to put on a real big show. We need to be a full strength if we can be.

“Now I’m not so sure, I’m not so certain, we’ve actually been at full strength but I’ve not known when we’ve been as decimated as this. 

“We’ve got a game coming up against Poland and we’ll try and utilise the squad if we can and try and get ourselves prepared for the two games in Dublin. Very important games against Wales and Denmark [in October]. 

“I think that we need to try and be braver on the ball, that’s very, very important.

“Regardless of what divisions the players play in, regardless of the time some of the players have had on the field of play in their own particular division, I think when they come here, we know it’s a big step up, and you have to be ready for that as much as you can possibly can.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Ronaldo-less Portugal hold World Cup finalists thanks to Pepe header
    Ronaldo-less Portugal hold World Cup finalists thanks to Pepe header
    Girona accept La Liga's proposal to play Barcelona in America
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    NFL
    History will remember Kaepernick like Muhammad Ali, says two-time Super Bowl winner
    History will remember Kaepernick like Muhammad Ali, says two-time Super Bowl winner
    Only sport can break your heart, and your NFL week 1 preview
    One-handed rookie poised to make NFL debut
    WALES
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    O'Neill admits Danish turmoil could give Wales 'unfair' Nations League advantage
    'As he was being taken to hospital he was talking about playing in a plaster cast'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie