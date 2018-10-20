This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland women defeat Fiji in final World Rugby 7s group game

France and Canada enjoyed victories over the Irish earlier today.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 10:31 PM
1 hour ago 1,476 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4297562

Dp_BsBrVAAAKNvK

IRELAND WOMEN SUFFERED defeat in their opening two games of the World Rugby 7s, but recovered to beat Fiji in the final group tie.

After disappointing losses to France and Canada, Ireland put in a clinical display to secure a 59-7 win over Fiji. Tomorrow’s playoff opponents will be confirmed after the final games are played today.

The tournament is taking place in Glendale, Colorado in the US.

In the opening game, Ireland fell to France on a scoreline of 21-12. Ireland trailed by 14-7 at half-time and were unable to turn things around in the second period.

In the second tie of the competition, Lucy Mulhall and Stacey Flood bagged tries but were unable to prevent Canada claiming victory. 

The Canadians ran out 24-12 winners in the Pool C clash.

All games are streamed live on Facebook and Youtube

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    CHELSEA
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    De Bruyne returns from injury in comfortable Man City win over Burnley
    Chelsea draw an 'awful' result for 'best team' Man Utd - Mourinho

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie