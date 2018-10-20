Ireland women defeat Fiji in final World Rugby 7s group game

IRELAND WOMEN SUFFERED defeat in their opening two games of the World Rugby 7s, but recovered to beat Fiji in the final group tie.

After disappointing losses to France and Canada, Ireland put in a clinical display to secure a 59-7 win over Fiji. Tomorrow’s playoff opponents will be confirmed after the final games are played today.

The tournament is taking place in Glendale, Colorado in the US.

In the opening game, Ireland fell to France on a scoreline of 21-12. Ireland trailed by 14-7 at half-time and were unable to turn things around in the second period.

In the second tie of the competition, Lucy Mulhall and Stacey Flood bagged tries but were unable to prevent Canada claiming victory.

The Canadians ran out 24-12 winners in the Pool C clash.

All games are streamed live on Facebook and Youtube.

