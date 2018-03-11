Ireland Women aiming to bring offloading style to the fore against Scots

TWO WEEKENDS AGO against Wales, we saw a far more accurate picture of what Ireland Women are attempting to do under their new coaching team.

Claire Molloy scorches over for Ireland against Wales. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

After the disappointment of a comprehensive defeat to France on the opening weekend and an improved but still stuttering win over Italy, the victory over Wales came from a performance that will have excited captain Ciara Griffin and her team-mates.

The hope is that the upward curve will continue against Scotland this afternoon in round four of the Six Nations at Donnybrook [KO 1pm, RTÉ].

There are many moments we can pick out in the 35-12 win over the Welsh and flanker Claire Molloy’s late try is chief among them.

The build-up was impressive, with replacement prop Laura Feely, captain Griffin and sub back row Edel McMahon offloading out of the tackle.

From that superb chain of offloads, Ireland struck clinically.

Again, a forward handled as number eight Paula Fitzpatrick acted as the first receiver, before the influential Sene Naoupu drew and passed to give openside Molloy time on the ball.

Her finish was sensational.

“I think it’s just that we are enjoying it,” says Molloy of this approach. “You don’t realise how much you weren’t quite enjoying the game and how it was holding you back.

“I suppose I enjoy [head coach] Adam [Griggs]‘s style of play. It’s a bit more free-flowing, it suits me. I’m not a traditional tuck-it-up-the-jumper, carry-it-into-contact kind of forward. I’m just not big enough and they get bigger every year.

So I have to learn to go around them. It’s branches not trunks for me! I have been lucky the last game went well, particularly at the end with some of our best team play. Just catch the ball on the wing and run a little bit fast.”

But this kind of score was certainly no accident, rather a reflection of how Ireland have been training.

Forwards coach Jeff Carter, who works in Kilkenny College and has previously head coached the Leinster U18 Schools team, explains how Ireland Women want their forwards to play.

“My philosophy over the years has always been to try to have forwards that can play rugby and link with backs, I suppose not to be just seen as players that pick-and-drive or crash-bang-wallop kind of rugby,” says Carter.

“They have to do that at times, but for me you could see it in that try Claire scored against the Welsh.

“It started with Laura, Edel and Ciara, the ball was moved and then you’ve got someone like Claire who is standing out on the wing. That’s the way the game is played now.”

The forwards were excellent against the Welsh, but Ireland’s backs were also far more clinical in their last outing.

The switch plays out-half Niamh Briggs and inside centre Naoupu ran were particularly damaging to the Welsh defence, with one clever move off a scrum teeing up Molloy to score her first try.

While Naoupu might feel she passed too early after her linebreak and Ireland could have finished directly on first phase here, the linebreak was a positive for them.

“The first bit was just a structured set play but we had the confidence to execute because we know how to attack a gap because we’ve done so much unstructured stuff,” says Molloy.

“It’s about having Plan A but also Plan B and Plan B works equally. It’s about seeing what’s in front of you.”

Later in the game, Briggs and Naoupu combined on another scything switch, with the centre scoring directly off this one.

It was an absolutely beautiful line from Naoupu in this case as she cut under Briggs but importantly arced back outfield to take her away from the defender hunting across the pitch.

“Sene is really good at running those lines,” says Briggs. “I think we’ve got a really good working relationship in terms of how we work on the pitch together.

“She’s a phenomenal player and I’m learning a huge amount from her, and I think if you put people like that into space, they’re going to make good yards that they’re going to get good gains from it.”

Of course, Ireland’s first try against Wales came from an area of the game that is perhaps less glamorous but certainly as important – the lineout maul.

Hooker Leah Lyons was on the end of a fine effort from the Irish pack.

From a clean lineout lift and catch, to the stability to prevent Wales from sacking the maul, to the good body height and sharp decision to splinter to the left – it was a fine maul try from Ireland.

It was satisfying and we probably should have scored one against the Italians,” says forwards coach Carter. “We scored one against the Welsh in the pre-season friendly as well.

“The girls, it’s a huge strength of theirs. It’s not something that we discovered overnight. I think it has been a very good weapon for the Irish ladies over the last three or four years, so why would you change it?”

Whatever the source of the scores, another five-try haul would be greatly welcomed by Ireland against the Scots today. The focus is on continuing to build and heading into today’s game there is real excitement.

Ireland Women:

15. Kim Flood (Railway Union/ Leinster)

14. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

11. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)

10. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemian / Munster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/ Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)

2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/ Leinster)

3. Leah Lyons (Highfield/ Munster)

4. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)

5. Orla Fitzsimons (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster) Captain

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol)

8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s College/ Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/ Connacht)

17. Laura Feely (Galweigians/ Connacht)

18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

19. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke / Ulster)

20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/ Connacht)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College/ Leinster)

23. Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)

Scotland Women:

15. Chloe Rollie (Lille Metropole Rugby Club Villeneuvois)

14. Liz Musgrove (Edinburgh University)

13. Lisa Thomson (Lille Metropole Rugby Club Villeneuvois)

12. Helen Nelson (Murrayfield Wanderers)

11. Hannah Smith (Hillhead/Jordanhill)

10. Lisa Martin (DMP Sharks) (captain)

9. Sarah Law (Edinburgh University/Murrayfield Wanderers)

1. Siobhan McMillan (Hillhead/Jordanhill)

2. Lana Skeldon (Watsonians)

3. Megan Kennedy (Stirling County)

4. Emma Wassell (Murrayfield Wanderers)

5. Deborah McCormack (Harlequins)

6. Sarah Bonar (Loughborough Lightning)

7. Rachel Malcolm (Loughborough Lightning)

8. Jade Konkel (Lille Metropole Rugby Club Villeneuvois)

Replacements:

16. Jodie Rettie (Thurrock)

17. Katie Dougan (Edinburgh University/RHC Cougars)

18. Lindsey Smith (Hillhead/Jordanhill)

19. Siobhan Cattigan (Stirling County/Stirling Univeristy)

20. Louise McMillan (Hillhead/Jordanhill)

21. Jenny Maxwell (Loughborough Lightning)

22. Lauren Harris (Edinburgh University)

23. Rhona Lloyd (Edinburgh University)