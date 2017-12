Daryl Murphy scored his first-ever Ireland goal in the campaign opener away to Serbia, but how many caps did it take him to find the back of the net? 20 23

25 28

Who did Ireland face in their first 2018 World Cup qualifier at home? Georgia Moldova

Austria Wales

What score was Ireland's win over Moldova in Chisinau? 2-0 3-0

3-1 4-1

Which Ireland player came off injured in the first half of the famous win in Vienna? Jon Walters Jeff Hendrick

Seamus Coleman Glenn Whelan

In what minute did Wales defender Neil Taylor get sent off for his leg-breaking challenge on Ireland captain Coleman? 49 59

69 79

Which nation did Ireland play in a home friendly a week before their meeting with Austria in June? Iceland Mexico

Oman Uruguay

How many Irish players made their senior international debuts in 2017? 4 5

6 7

And which of these is not among that list? Callum O'Dowda John Egan

Alan Browne Andy Boyle

James McClean scored the winner against Wales in Cardiff. How many goals did he get in total over the campaign? 2 3

4 5