Poll: What was Ireland's best international goal of 2017?

AS IT TURNED out, 2017 was a disappointing year for the Irish men’s national team, a 5-1 thumping from Denmark in the World Cup play-offs still all too fresh in the memory to talk about.
However, there were some bright spots, particularly in front of goal, and today we want you to vote on your favourite international strike.
We’ve even got videos to remind you of them.
James McClean v WalesSource: FAI TV/YouTube
Jon Walters v Austria (from 1.25)Source: FAI TV/YouTube
James McClean v UruguaySource: ALXrecords2/YouTube
Vote here:
Poll Results:
Let us know why you made your choice in the comments section below.
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
COMMENTS (1)