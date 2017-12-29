Poll: What was Ireland's best international goal of 2017?

AS IT TURNED out, 2017 was a disappointing year for the Irish men’s national team, a 5-1 thumping from Denmark in the World Cup play-offs still all too fresh in the memory to talk about.

However, there were some bright spots, particularly in front of goal, and today we want you to vote on your favourite international strike.

We’ve even got videos to remind you of them.

James McClean v Wales

Jon Walters v Austria (from 1.25)

James McClean v Uruguay

Vote here:

