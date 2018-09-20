This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland

The discussions never advanced beyond an informal stage.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 1:00 AM
1 hour ago 816 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4245488

BEHIND-THE-SCENES documentary-style shows on sports teams are a growing phenomenon, but any hopes that Joe Schmidt’s Ireland would star in one have been quashed for now.

The IRFU recently declined a proposal from a production company for Schmidt’s team to be at the centre of an in-depth series.

It’s understood that the discussions never moved beyond an informal stage, with the IRFU expressing its reservations about providing all-areas access to Schmidt’s camp.

Joe Schmidt with Jordan Larmour Schmidt's Ireland are facing into a huge year. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland have previously been the focus of a one-off documentary based around their 2016 summer tour of South Africa, but the proposal in this case was around a more comprehensive and longer-running series.

Amazon is a big player in this market, having worked with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys, college football’s Michigan Wolverines and Premier League outfit Manchester City in their ‘All or Nothing’ series.

US television network HBO has also had great success with their ‘Hard Knocks’ series, which delve behind-the-scenes as NFL teams prepare for the season ahead. 

On the rugby front, New Zealand’s All Blacks were the subjects of a six-episode ‘All or Nothing’ series that was screened on Amazon Prime this year and included the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour.

While the All Blacks’ doc-style series was well received by some supporters, it’s understood that Steve Hansen and his coaching staff found the process of providing access to the crew to be challenging.

The proposal made to the IRFU regarding Schmidt’s Ireland was to shoot a new series in ‘All or Nothing’ style, although it’s understood that Amazon was not involved.

The IRFU often receives approaches regarding television shows and documentaries, so this latest proposal is not completely unusual, but it does point to the growing interest in sports-based reality series. It seems likely that this won’t be the last proposal of this kind.

For now, Schmidt and Ireland will keep their secrets close to their chests as they head into a busy year that includes four November Tests, a Grand Slam defence and the 2019 World Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Isco stunner sets up winning start for holders Real Madrid as they see off Roma
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    IRELAND
    IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland
    IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland
    Ireland to join potential bid to co-host 2030 World Cup
    Ireland youngsters do battle as Spurs striker Troy Parrott bizarrely sent off against Ryan Nolan's Inter
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    'Manchester is still red' - Ex-United winger Depay teases City ahead of Champions League clash
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    'His farewell was the players' fault' - Arsenal squad cost Wenger his job, admits Mertesacker
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie