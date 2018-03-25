  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland internationals inspire Railway Union to All-Ireland glory

Blackrock and Tullamore also claimed silverware at Dubarry Park yesterday.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 1,792 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3923285
Emma Taylor and Lindsay Peat celebrate Railway Union's win.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Emma Taylor and Lindsay Peat celebrate Railway Union's win.
Emma Taylor and Lindsay Peat celebrate Railway Union's win.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

DUBARRY PARK HOSTED the IRFU Women’s All-Ireland Cup, Plate and Shield finals on Saturday, as a spectacular second-half performance from Railway Union saw them claim the top prize following a comprehensive 33-3 victory over UL Bohemians, the defending cup champions and league leaders.

Bohemians scored first and were well in the game at half-time before being swamped by the movement, power and precision of the Railway side.

The Limerick women started on the front foot and Aine Staunton kicked them in front after a Railway infringement.

However, Railway cut loose and dominated in almost every sector from then on.

John Cronin’s charges were held up twice over the line as they went in search of the opening try, but they would not be denied.

Eventually, influential number eight Emma Taylor got over the whitewash and Ireland 15s and sevens international Nikki Caughey converted for a 7-3 interval lead.

The second half was all about Railway as they steamrolled their way to the cup title.

They powered forward at every opportunity and their backline, marshalled by Caughey and Larissa Muldoon, looked dangerous with ball in hand.

Winger Emer O’Mahony was next on the score sheet and she was followed over the line by teenage replacement Daisy Earle.

Railway Union celebrate after the game The victorious Railway team. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

When Ireland sevens starlet Chloe Blackmore, who showed her attacking abilities from fullback, added another touchdown, there was not way back for Bohemians.

Niamh Byrne put the icing on the cake for the Dubliners with a late fifth try, and the surefooted Caughey added her fourth conversion to seal a 30-point winning margin.

Meanwhile, in the All-Ireland Plate decider, Blackrock produced a powerful display to overcome a strong St Mary’s team 29-19.

Three well-struck penalties from Hannah O’Connor gave ‘Rock a 14-5 half-time lead, with the sides swapping earlier tries.

Driven on by Ireland star Paula Fitzpatrick, Mary’s battled right to the end, but O’Connor claimed the game’s crucial try in the third quarter, opening up a 14-point advantage.

Further good work by captain Michelle Claffey, a recent Ireland new cap, saw her break through midfield to tee up O’Connor’s second five-pointer.

Alix Doyle’s lineout steal then set up the clinching score from Ray Lawless as ‘Rock proudly took home some prized All-Ireland silverware.

Speedy winger Clodagh Hanniffy got among the tries as Tullamore lifted the All-Ireland Shield courtesy of a 21-0 victory over a gallant Rathdrum side, while Old Belvedere climbed into second spot in the All-Ireland League table thanks to their 26-10 bonus point success away to relegation-threatened Galwegians.

Blackrock celebrate after the game Blackrock won the All-Ireland Plate. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Munster’s Ellen Murphy was excellent at out-half for Belvedere, scoring an intercept try in the second half and exerting tactical control with the boot.

New Zealand star Kayla Ahki and Océane Plet touched down for ‘Wegians, but efforts from Linda Djougang, in the first half, and Niamh Ni Dhroma and Grace Miller had Belvedere out of reach.

The visitors’ back three of Maria Kenny, Clodagh Dunne and Alex Whyte impressed as a counter-attacking unit.

Women’s All-Ireland Cup final:

  • UL Bohemians 3-33 Railway Union, Dubarry Park

Women’s All-Ireland Plate final:

  • St. Mary’s 19-29 Blackrock, Dubarry Park

Women’s All-Ireland Shield final:

  • Tullamore 21-0 Rathdrum, Dubarry Park

Women’s All-Ireland league:

  • Galwegians 10-26 Old Belvedere, Crowley Park

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It felt a lot worse than the scoreboard suggested’ – Gibbes disgruntled with Cardiff defeat

‘We’re just getting by but I think it’s almost at breaking point for a lot of players’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
'It's a credit to the players' - Ireland book European Championship spot for third time in four years
Ireland keep Euro hopes alive with goals from Man United and Southampton prospects
CRICKET
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
I saw an opportunity to change the ball condition - Bancroft
REPORT
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
International stars can't stop Cardiff landing crushing blow to Ulster's play-off hopes
Richmond rocks as captain Bermingham heads Buckley's Saints to first home win of the season
Connacht suffer disappointing home defeat as Weir strikes late for Edinburgh
MINUTE-BY-MINUTE
LIVE: Donegal v Mayo, Tyrone v Kerry, Dublin v Monaghan - Sunday football match tracker
LIVE: Donegal v Mayo, Tyrone v Kerry, Dublin v Monaghan - Sunday football match tracker
As it happened: Dublin vs Tipperary, Allianz Hurling League Quarter-Final
As it happened: Cuala vs Na Piarsaigh, All-Ireland senior club hurling final replay

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie